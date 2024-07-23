1.8GW pumped hydro energy storage project in Scotland launches

Yesterday (22 July), SSE Renewables revealed plans to progress a 1.8GW pumped hydro energy storage (PHES) project at Loch Fearna, Scotland, with a consortium led by Gilkes Energy.
The Fearna PHES project envisages developing tunnels and a new power station to connect SSE Renewables’ existing reservoir at Loch Quoich with an upper reservoir at Loch Fearna.
If pursued, the project could produce around 37GWh of stored energy capacity, thus providing additional stability and flexibility to the GB grid. It would export energy for 20 hours at 1.8GW. A grid connection offer totalling 1.795GW has already been secured.
SSE confirmed the project could reach commercial operations in the mid-2030s, subject to reaching a final investment decision.
Gilkes Energy said the Fearna PHES project will complement the existing conventional hydro projects in the area and “represents the next chapter in Scotland’s rich hydropower heritage”.
Under the terms of the joint venture, Gilkes Energy will lead the project’s development under a development services agreement with SSE Renewables, leveraging the company’s experience in developing PHES projects in Scotland.
Ross Turbet, head of investment management for hydro at SSE Renewables, highlighted that PHES projects will be “crucial for energy security and balancing the increasingly renewables-led energy system”.
“The proposed Fearna project is a welcome addition to our development pipeline of pumped storage hydro projects, which also includes our proposal to develop what could be one of Britain’s biggest pumped storage schemes in 40-years at Coire Glas and our intention to convert our existing Sloy Power Station into a PHES facility,” Turbet added.
A request for a scoping opinion for the project is currently being made before Scottish Government ministers, and consultation has already commenced with consulting local communities and organisations. It is expected a planning consent application will be submitted to Scottish government ministers soon.
Carl Crompton, managing director of Gilkes Energy said: “Energy storage allows energy produced during times of excess generation (mainly wind) to be stored and released later when there is a deficit of renewable energy. PHES projects are in effect very large water batteries and the technology behind these projects is very mature and robust. These projects can easily last for 100+ years with no degradation in performance.”