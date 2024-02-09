21MW Murley Wind Farm enters into CPPA with Almac Group

Almac Group has entered into a Corporate Power Purchase Agreement (CPPA) with asset manager NTR for energy supplied by the 21.6MW Murley Wind Farm.
The six-turbine onshore project, located in Co. Tyrone, Northern Ireland, is expected to supply 95% of the drug development company’s Craigavon campus headquarters (which currently employs 4,000 of Almac’s 7,000 global employee workforce upon its expected completion in the second half of 2024, which is when the CPPA will commence.
According to NTR such CPPA’s are “nascent” in Nothern Ireland at present.
Francisco Del Rio, associate director of power sales at NTR, said: “We’re hugely excited to be partnering with Almac, an innovative pharmaceutical business based in Northern Ireland, on this long term corporate power purchase agreement. Corporate Such agreements play a critical role in not only supporting business’ sustainability goals but having a wider impact on driving the clean energy transition across Northern Ireland and the rest of Europe.”
Wind is already playing an integral part in supplying electricity to Northern Ireland; last month Wind Energy Ireland revealed that Northern Irish wind farms supplied 35% of the nation’s electricity in 2023, saving a total of £243 million in fuel costs.
Alongside this, 83.8% of the nation’s 2023 renewable electricity consumption was sourced from onshore wind farms – a topic explored in our recent blog exploring the Northern Irish renewable sector.