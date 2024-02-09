The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

Download for Free

The EV Infrastructure Report

Download
News
Supply
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
February 9, 2024

21MW Murley Wind Farm enters into CPPA with Almac Group

By Lena Dias Martins
Murley Wind Farm project is expected to achieve commercial operation in the second half of this year. Image: NTR.

Almac Group has entered into a Corporate Power Purchase Agreement (CPPA) with asset manager NTR for energy supplied by the 21.6MW Murley Wind Farm.

The six-turbine onshore project, located in Co. Tyrone, Northern Ireland, is expected to supply 95% of the drug development company’s Craigavon campus headquarters (which currently employs 4,000 of Almac’s 7,000 global employee workforce upon its expected completion in the second half of 2024, which is when the CPPA will commence.

According to NTR such CPPA’s are “nascent” in Nothern Ireland at present.

Francisco Del Rio, associate director of power sales at NTR, said: “We’re hugely excited to be partnering with Almac, an innovative pharmaceutical business based in Northern Ireland, on this long term corporate power purchase agreement. Corporate Such agreements play a critical role in not only supporting business’ sustainability goals but having a wider impact on driving the clean energy transition across Northern Ireland and the rest of Europe.”

Wind is already playing an integral part in supplying electricity to Northern Ireland; last month Wind Energy Ireland revealed that Northern Irish wind farms supplied 35% of the nation’s electricity in 2023, saving a total of £243 million in fuel costs. 

Alongside this, 83.8% of the nation’s 2023 renewable electricity consumption was sourced from onshore wind farms – a topic explored in our recent blog exploring the Northern Irish renewable sector.

Tags
business, decarbonisation, Renewables, wind energy
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
High fusion power was consistently produced for five seconds, resulting in a record of 69 megajoules using 0.2 milligrams of fuel. Image: UK Atomic Energy Authority.

JET experimentations yield world-record energy output for nuclear fusion

Image: RheEnergise.

RheEnergise: Investing in energy storage

Rux and Freeport East MoU

Freeport East MoU to support UK supply and export of green hydrogen

Northern Powergrid has begun an energy efficiency trial using smart meter data across Boston Spa and Wetherby. Image: Northern Powergrid

Northern Powergrid begins energy efficiency trial

Solar panel installation on a roof

Wales reaches record of number of renewable installations in 2023

© 2024 Solar Media Limited.