£8.4 million substation upgrade boosts grid capacity

Distribution network operator (DNO) SP Energy Networks has completed a multi-million pound upgrade of the Kilmarnock Town substation in order to boost grid capacity in Scotland.
The upgrades have been under construction since March 2023 and are the result of an £8.4 million investment from the DNO. The upgrade programme replaced two transformers and upgraded switching gear, circuit breakers, and other equipment that had reached the end of its operational life. The new upgrades have expanded the carrying capacity of the grid in the area, allowing for more electric infrastructure, such as EV charging stations and air source heat pumps, to be connected to the local electricity network.
Jason Mcinally, project manager at SP Energy Networks, said that the substation upgrade means the Kilmarnock area is now “better equipped than ever” to meet the demands of a low-carbon future. He added: “For decades to come, the region will play a key role in renewable energy generation, helping more people across the UK to access clean, green, secure energy”.
Grid upgrades a key focus for 2030
As the UK moves towards its decarbonisation goals, expanding grid capacity to meet the increased volume of EVs, solar PV systems, home heat pumps and home battery systems seeking to connect to the transmission network is vital.
Various transmission and distribution operators are working to find innovative solutions to rapidly expand grid capacity. Last week, grid operator National Grid announced that it is deploying new technology on its electricity transmission network that will allow more power to be carried through existing overhead lines.
The network operator has partnered with LineVision to install dynamic line rating (DLR) sensors on a number of circuits on its network. These sensors continuously monitor electricity transmission lines in order to calculate a “dynamic line rating”, which can then be used to maximise the amount of power that can be safely transmitted through that power line at any given time, without the need for overhaul of existing overhead lines.
Last year, SP Energy Networks announced that it would invest £5.4 billion into grid upgrades across its operational area, as part of a five year plan to deliver what it calls the “biggest rewiring of the GB electricity grid since its inception”. As part of this, £3 billion will be invested in new overhead lines, with the remaining £2.4 billion commitment used to fund new and upgraded substations.