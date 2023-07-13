82% of voters in Yorkshire say local MPs should back net zero goals

A poll by Focaldata, commissioned by Drax Group, has found that 82% of people in Yorkshire and the Humber want their local MP to back the government’s net zero target of 2050.
94% of those polled also want their MP to prioritise protecting and creating jobs in the local area.
The survey of over 1,000 people shows the importance of the Net Zero goals in the creation and retention of jobs in the local economy. Hull and the surrounding areas are vital onshore connection points for offshore windfarms in the North Sea, such as Hornsea Four which was given the go-ahead by Minister Grant Shapps yesterday.
The research has been released ahead of the Selby and Ainsty by-election on July 20, which was called after Nigel Adams MP, an ally of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, decided to step down from Parliament with immediate effect.
Richard Gwilliam, chair of the Humber Energy Board and UK BECCS programme director at Drax Group, said: “Local people in Yorkshire and the Humber are clear that they support efforts to create and protect jobs in the region and want their politicians to prioritise getting the country to Net Zero by 2050.”
“This region has a golden opportunity to build on its proud heritage and deliver a green industrial revolution which sees Yorkshire and the Humber become a world-leader in the creation of green jobs while reducing and capturing carbon emissions and continuing to provide energy security,” Gwilliam added.
Mark Casci, head of policy and representation, West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “This polling clearly shows that communities across Yorkshire and the Humber understand the huge opportunity of net zero for creating and protecting green jobs and skills.
“Voters want their local representatives to publicly back local projects, that will bring new and green jobs, skills and opportunities to West and North Yorkshire. Yorkshire has the potential to be a world-leading exemplar on this future-facing technology and it is crucial Drax is backed to fulfil this mission.”