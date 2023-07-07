83% of DFS participants would take part again, says ESO

83% of the demand flexibility service (DFS) participants would take part in the initiative again, National Grid ESO has said.
According to the ESO’s latest data, 76% of households that participated in the DFS scheme, which ran throughout the winter period of 2022/23, were primarily motivated by the possibility of reducing energy bill costs. This was during a period well known for having high energy costs due to the wholesale gas crisis.
This factor had been chosen by 65% of households who were “finding it quite or very difficult” and 43% of those “comfortable or doing alright”. In total 1.6 million households and businesses participated and shifted over 3,300MWh of electricity during peak times.
Earning rewards was also more important for those finding it difficult (30%) compared to those who are comfortable (22%). 27% of those that were comfortable said they were motivated by the challenge, compared to 21% of those finding it difficult.
We've published research about household engagement with the Demand Flexibility Service (DFS), undertaken by the Centre for Sustainable Energy with over 23,500 participants.— National Grid ESO (@NationalGridESO) July 6, 2023
Regular readers of Current± will note that the DFS scheme had widely been touted as a success with many, including Octopus Energy’s founder and CEO, Greg Jackson, wanting the scheme to stay in place for the coming winter and become a regular part of the electricity system. This could replace the use of coal contingency units.
ESO also revealed that overall, the consumer experience of the DFS was positive with 62% of respondents satisfied with their experience.
“Last winter’s Demand Flexibility Scheme was a first of its kind for Great Britain, with millions of consumers and businesses actively participating in demand-side energy system flexibility at scale,” said Claire Dykta, ESO head of markets.
“The independent research released today is an important tool for the ESO and industry partners as we look ahead to this coming winter’s scheme and beyond. Alongside the formal consultation process and wide-ranging engagement already underway, this analysis will support us in leveraging the success and lessons learned of last year’s scheme.”