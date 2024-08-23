ABP, px Group reveal plans for a green energy hub at the Port of Barry

The Associated British Ports (ABP) and px Group have launched plans for a Clean Growth Hub at the Port of Barry, Wales, supporting the introduction of renewable energy.
Launched on Wednesday (21 August), the project aims to transform a large area of the operational port into a low-carbon, high-growth infrastructure investment area.
The site has more than 100 acres of development land earmarked for investee companies and has thus also launched an expression of interest for businesses to benefit from the low-carbon infrastructure set to be developed.
According to a statement released by the companies, businesses involved in battery material manufacturing, specialists in rare earth processing, net zero manufacturers, and companies developing carbon capture and utilisation business models are all encouraged to register an interest.
It should be noted that the Port of Barry already has low-carbon infrastructure in place and in development. The port currently has an operational 5MW solar PV array, and there is further opportunity to scale up solar and wind power.
ABP also has established a partnership at the Port of Barry with Hynamics, a subsidiary of EDF Group, to evaluate developing low-carbon hydrogen production and distribution to help reduce local industries’ carbon emissions.
Henrik Pedersen, CEO of Associated British Ports, emphasised that ports are at the heart of the UK’s green energy transition, and the development of the Port of Barry will ensure that it can play a greater role in decarbonising the region.
“Our vision is for ABP’s ports to be green hubs that bring together progressive companies that can benefit from collective infrastructure and expertise. Building on the proven relationship we’ve developed at Saltend, we are excited to partner with px again to identify suitable projects that will further support the energy transition. and deliver clean growth,” Pedersen added.
ABP continues Welsh renewable energy push
The development at the Port of Barry comes as ABP signed an agreement earlier this month (5 August) with Fibremax to explore floating offshore wind developments at the Port of Swansea.
FibreMax is a cable producer that provides synthetic tendons for renewable energy solutions, predominantly mooring for floating wind turbines.
With the Celtic Sea set to be a major development site for floating offshore wind, the agreement acknowledges the potential of ABP’s Port of Swansea for the development of supply chain facilities close to generation. It will explore the possibility of creating up to 90 new full-time jobs at a dockside facility.