ADS-TEC Energy, MVV partner for fast charging at German Müller retail locations

ADS-TEC Energy has partnered with MVV and German retail group Müller to deploy energy storage-supported EV charging units at Müller locations across Germany.
Over 30 ADS-TEC Energy chargers, comprised of a mix of the firm’s ChargePost and ChargeBox offerings, will be installed at Müller locations around Germany. The units supplied will be ultra-fast chargers with capacities of up to 320kW, which are able to charge most EVs to capacity in a matter of minutes.
All of the units are also supported by battery energy storage systems (BESS), which allows them to store excess energy from the grid at times of high electricity supply and deliver ultra-fast EV charging, even when grid constraints would not otherwise permit it.
Financing, construction, operation and customer service for this new charging infrastructure will be delivered by German energy supplier MVV, which is based in the Rhine-Neckar Metropolitan Region and operates over 440 EV chargepoints across 156 locations in Germany.
Ralf Klöpfer, chief sales officer at MVV, said that the partnership will help make sustainable mobility “even more attractive”, adding: “We are bringing innovative fast-charging solutions directly to retail locations and enabling our customers to charge their electric vehicles while they shop”.
Michael Rudloff, COO of ADS-TEC Energy, said that the firm is “excited” to work with Müller and MVV. “The roll-out of an efficient charging infrastructure requires innovative approaches that go beyond mere EV charging – our battery-based fast charging solutions enable ultra-fast charging even at locations with limited grid capacity.”
The addition of these chargepoints will help Müller meet its legal obligations under the German Act on Electric Mobility Infrastructure in Buildings (GEIG), a legislation that was introduced in June 2021 and mandates the expansion of EV charging facilities in commercial and residential facilities.
Under an expansion to the GEIG, which came into force in January of this year, owners of existing commercial properties with more than 20 parking spaces must install at least one operational chargepoint or face hefty fines.
In May of this year, ADS-TEC Energy announced that it had secured US$50 million (£37.19 million) from institutional investors in the US to support the growth of its operations across Europe. Of this, $15 million has become immediately available to the company, with the remaining $35 million set to be delivered upon ADS-TEC’s establishing of a controlled account.
