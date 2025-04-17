ADS-TEC secures order for 300kW fast-chargers in Belgium

Irish company ADS-TEC Energy has announced that HyperFast has selected it to supply fast EV chargers to deploy in Belgium.
ADS-TEC will supply HyperFast with more than a dozen units of its battery-buffered fast EV charging solution, Chargepost, which will be deployed across Belgium. The battery-buffered units allow the chargers to supply charging capacities of up to 300kW, without the need for major grid upgrades. The new units will be integrated into the MobilityPlus charging network, which allow remote monitoring and smooth operation of the units.
HyperFast is part of the Energy Solutions Group, the largest independent producer of renewable energy in Benelux.
Thomas Speidel, CEO and founder of ADS-TEC Energy, noted that limited grid capacity is often causing the demand for EV charging to outstrip the supply. He added: “Our battery-based charging solutions enable ultra-fast charging regardless of local grid conditions and create new flexibility for operators”.
Battery supported EV charging grows in popularity
Using battery energy storage to support EV chargers is becoming increasingly popular among EV infrastructure developers.
Recently, EV charger infrastructure developer TUAL announced that it had set a strategic focus on the 8,000 automotive retailers in the UK currently facing critical grid constraints. The company’s PowerUp chargers store energy during off-peak periods in order to be able to deliver high-speed 200kW DC charging on an 11kW supply, even if that supply was previously only sufficient for trickle AC charging.
The units can be installed in under an hour and can be integrated with onsite renewable energy generation, such as solar panels.
Meanwhile, Volvo Energy has also launched a portable battery energy storage system for EV charging in the hope of expanding the range of locations in which EVs can be reliably used. The Volvo Energy PU500 has a battery capacity of 450-540kWh and features an integrated 240kW DC fast charger.
This allows it to charge a heavy duty truck in around an hour and a half, and when fully charged, it can charge up to three electric heavy duty trucks or 20 electric cars daily.
Even where the grid can support EV charging with ease, developers are looking to the advantages of integrating energy storage with their EV charging systems. Yesterday (16 April), Gridserve and UK Power Networks announced that they had connected a new battery energy storage system to support EV charging at London Gatwick Airport.