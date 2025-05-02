ADS-TEC secures US$50 million to fuel EV charging expansion, Nuvve acquires rival V2G firm in the US

This week, two interesting developments have emerged from the intersection of EV and energy storage in Europe and the US. They feature Germany-based EV charging and battery energy storage system (BESS) integrator ADS-TEC and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) company Nuvve.
In the US, Nuvve has acquired “substantially all” of the net assets of V2G platform provider Fermata Energy. This acquisition will expand Nuvve’s operations in the country as it seeks to scale intelligent, bidirectional energy solutions.
Across the pond in Germany, ADS-TEC Energy has secured up to US$50 million in growth capital from institutional investors, separated into two tranches: US$15 million in immediate proceeds available to the company and US$35 million to become available upon the setup of a controlled account.
Both funding pools are expected to support ADS-TEC Energy’s European and North American expansion efforts.
US V2G specialist acquires its North American rival
The acquisition of Nuvve’s North American rival was completed via its newly formed subsidiary, Fermata Energy II, which will focus on scaling intelligent, bidirectional energy solutions.
According to Nuvve, the new subsidiary will look to deliver a new generation of white-label software solutions, leveraging Nuvve’s AI-driven grid intelligence and combining it with Fermata’s already existing optimisation and forecasting capabilities.
Combining these solutions is hoped to integrate intelligent energy management into the EV, helping to unlock new value streams across the mobility and energy sectors.
Customers will gain from improved predictive charging insights, effective peak load minimisation, and increased grid service opportunities, partly driven by Nuvve’s Astrea AI platform. Together, these features create a scalable and flexible solution.
Nuvve stated that the acquisition will allow the company to leverage accelerating regulatory support, including the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and state-level grid modernisation incentives, thus broadening the total addressable market for V2G applications.
Fermata will also contribute to expanding Nuvve’s other offerings, especially in behind-the-meter markets, and strengthening virtual power plant (VPP) services across regulated and deregulated markets.
Fermata 2.0 will be jointly led by Gregory Poilasne as CEO and Hamza Lemsaddek as chief operating officer.
“Nuvve brings the scale, complementary capabilities, and vision to amplify Fermata’s impact. I’m proud of what we’ve built and excited about what’s ahead,” said David Slutzky, founder and chairman of Fermata Energy.
ADS-TEC Energy raises US$50 million in investment
ADS-TEC Energy’s new capital raise will enable the organisation to evolve its business model. This will include full project delivery, encompassing financing, installation, commissioning, long-term operation of charging assets, energy optimisation and trading software, and digital advertising platforms.
It will also support the rollout of several of ADS-TEC’s international projects that are currently being pursued. Among these is a pipeline of more than 300 sites in Germany where ADS-TEC is expected to have exclusive deployment rights for its ChargePost platform, an all-in-one charging solution. Revenue from these sites is expected to ramp up beginning in late 2025 and into early 2026.
“Until now, ADS-TEC focused on supplying our proprietary ultra-fast charging technology to B2B customers like oil and gas companies, retail chains, and fleet operators,” said Stefan Berndt-von Bülow, chief financial officer of ADS-TEC Energy.
“Our expanded model introduces an opportunity to achieve a robust, multi-year recurring revenue structure that enhances visibility, predictability, and overall financial strength. We already have multiple international projects in motion.”