November 4, 2024

Advanced Infrastructure, ESB Networks partner for self-screening connection pilot

By Kit Million Ross
A laptop displays a grid connection software package on the screen
The two companies hope that over time, the volume of applications can be reduced to those most likely to result in a successful grid connection. Image: Advanced Infrastructure.

Spatial analytics and software firm Advanced Infrastructure and Ireland’s Distribution System Operator (DSO) have announced a joint innovation project to speed up the connection application process.

The new pilot will give local authorities, electric vehicle (EV) chargepoint developers, and other medium-voltage demand clients access to an online self-screening tool, allowing them to assess and adapt their proposals before formally submitting connection requests. Users will be able to compare their connection needs to the available network capacity, estimated connection timeframe, and cost information to ensure their proposals are best suited to the capability of the local network. The new software will not, notably, include self-screening of generation connection requirements.

The two companies hope to reduce the number of applications over time to those most likely to result in a successful grid connection.

Advanced Infrastructure has previously created a similar tool called Local Area Energy Planner Plus (LAEP+), which allows local authorities to design and submit grid connection requests autonomously. LAEP+ is currently used by half of all the UK’s distribution network operators (DNOs).

Lily Cairns Haylor, co-founder and head of product at Advanced Infrastructure, said: “We’re delighted to have the opportunity to demonstrate the transformative power that a digital tool can bring to the pre-screening process for customers’ connections requirements. We have already seen the success that LAEP+ has achieved in speeding up energy transition planning across UK DNOs and we’re excited to work with ESB Networks to develop and pilot a solution that works for its customers.”

Grid connections queue slows progress for renewable assets

The complexity and length of the current grid connections queue is significantly slowing the pace at which clean energy assets, both generation assets and others, can begin to aid the UK’s net zero transition.

Recent statistics from the Energy Networks Association (ENA) reveal that since the launch of its Strategic Connections Group, 10GW of “zombie” projects—defined as stalled or speculative projects that prevent the progress of viable renewable energy projects from the connections queue.

For its part, the ENA is also working to simplify the grid connections process with the launch of its Connect Direct platform. Connect Direct is an AI-powered platform allowing installers of low-carbon technologies, such as heat pumps and solar panels, to apply for all relevant connection approvals using a single form. The platform recently surpassed 15,000 applications, and the ENA has announced that integrated commissioning will be added to the platform.

