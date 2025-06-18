Ageis Energy launches new scheme to decarbonise commercial transport

Ageis Energy has launched Ageis Trailblazers, a new initiative to support fleet operators to grow charging networks for electric vehicles in commercial operations.
The new Aegis Trailblazers initiative will offer firms who are committed to switching their fleets to clean energy, including access to discounted rates for EV charging at Aegis Energy charging hubs, a dedicated account manager who will provide bespoke support to help firms decarbonise their fleets, and priority access to information about new Ageis electric truck charging hubs as they are developed.
In the UK, commercial vehicles contribute around 10% of the nation’s total emissions; despite efforts by many firms to decarbonise their fleets, the lack of reliable charging infrastructure remains a barrier to many fleets decarbonising.
Aegis Energy is working to address this issue by rolling out a national network of clean refuelling hubs for electric HGVs and vans. This effort is supported partially by a major investment from Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners; together, the two firms are targeting a £100 million deployment of charging hubs over the next three years, with an initial five-station network set to be completed by the end of 2027. Plans for charging hubs in Sheffield, Immingham, Warrington, Corby and Towcester have been announced, and Aegis claims that it has secured “sizeable” grid connections for all of these sites. The company is targeting a 30-site charging hub network by 2030.
Kasia Chodurek, director of business development at Aegis Energy, credited the importance of rewarding early adopters in the clean logistics industry, stating: “If we look at the history of the logistics industry, trailblazers have always played an important role in propelling it forward – from the earliest adopters of telematics to the first fleets to embrace automation. Today, we’re at another inflexion point. We need bold operators excited about leading the way in the transition to zero-emission transport.”
The first company to join the scheme is Wordsworth Excavations, a South Yorkshire-based earthworks contractor. The company has signed up to utilise Aegis Energy hubs to charge its fleet of electric HGVs as it continues to expand; the firm already has two electric HGVs manufactured by Volvo working in its fleet and is exploring how it can expand its clean operations.
Chodurek added: “The Aegis Trailblazers will recognise and support those leading the charge, whilst making it easier for others to take the first step in decarbonising their fleet.”