News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
June 18, 2025

Ageis Energy launches new scheme to decarbonise commercial transport

By Kit Million Ross
a man stands next to a large blue lorry.
The scheme is designed to reward early adopters of clean fleets. Image: Aegis.

Ageis Energy has launched Ageis Trailblazers, a new initiative to support fleet operators to grow charging networks for electric vehicles in commercial operations.

The new Aegis Trailblazers initiative will offer firms who are committed to switching their fleets to clean energy, including access to discounted rates for EV charging at Aegis Energy charging hubs, a dedicated account manager who will provide bespoke support to help firms decarbonise their fleets, and priority access to information about new Ageis electric truck charging hubs as they are developed.

In the UK, commercial vehicles contribute around 10% of the nation’s total emissions; despite efforts by many firms to decarbonise their fleets, the lack of reliable charging infrastructure remains a barrier to many fleets decarbonising.

Aegis Energy is working to address this issue by rolling out a national network of clean refuelling hubs for electric HGVs and vans. This effort is supported partially by a major investment from Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners; together, the two firms are targeting a £100 million deployment of charging hubs over the next three years, with an initial five-station network set to be completed by the end of 2027. Plans for charging hubs in Sheffield, Immingham, Warrington, Corby and Towcester have been announced, and Aegis claims that it has secured “sizeable” grid connections for all of these sites. The company is targeting a 30-site charging hub network by 2030.

Kasia Chodurek, director of business development at Aegis Energy, credited the importance of rewarding early adopters in the clean logistics industry, stating: “If we look at the history of the logistics industry, trailblazers have always played an important role in propelling it forward – from the earliest adopters of telematics to the first fleets to embrace automation. Today, we’re at another inflexion point. We need bold operators excited about leading the way in the transition to zero-emission transport.”

The first company to join the scheme is Wordsworth Excavations, a South Yorkshire-based earthworks contractor. The company has signed up to utilise Aegis Energy hubs to charge its fleet of electric HGVs as it continues to expand; the firm already has two electric HGVs manufactured by Volvo working in its fleet and is exploring how it can expand its clean operations.

Chodurek added: “The Aegis Trailblazers will recognise and support those leading the charge, whilst making it easier for others to take the first step in decarbonising their fleet.”

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2025

1 October 2025
London, UK
Join us for the EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit; your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025

2 October 2025
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
ageis energy, ageis trailblazers, decarbonisation, ehgv, electric vehicles, ev, ev charging, evies25, logistics, Renewables
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
GaFPeWtXoAATA1t-2

UK government reallocates £2.5 billion from GB Energy funding, scraps Rapid Charging Fund

Screenshot 2025-06-12 134811

US VPP software specialist Leap forms electric truck charger partnership with Xos

Aberdeen-Hydrogen-Hub-visual-2

UK to unlock hydrogen infrastructure via £500 million funding package

a man and a woman in business suits discuss business over a business laptop

Clean Power 2030 Summits: Powering the UK’s Renewable Energy Future

1024px-Road_beside_the_Interconnector_-_geograph.org_.uk_-_6153060 (1)

North Sea Link interconnector trips, BESS provides frequency services, balancing

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.