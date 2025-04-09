News
Tech
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
April 9, 2025

AI Energy Council meets for the first time, sets priorities for AI integration into energy transition

By JP Casey
Ed Miliband and Peter Kyle at the first AI Energy Council meeting.
Ed Miliband and Peter Kyle at the first AI Energy Council meeting. Credit: Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.

At the inaugural AI Energy Council meeting, UK government ministers, grid representatives and private partners agreed on five priorities for the council to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into delivering the Clean Power 2030 Action Plan.

The AI Energy Council was first unveiled in January as part of the government’s response to the AI Opportunities Action plan, and looks to bring together experts from both fields, including Ofgem, the National Energy System Operator (NESO) and private partners including EDF and Google. The council’s first meeting was co-chaired by secretary of state for science, innovation, and technology Peter Kyle and secretary of state for energy security and net zero, Ed Miliband.

“We are making the UK a clean energy superpower, building the homegrown energy this country needs to protect consumers and businesses, and drive economic growth, as part of our Plan for Change,” said Miliband, referring to the government’s long-term goal to, among other targets, meet 95% of the country’s electricity demand with low-carbon sources by 2030.

“AI can play an important role in building a new era of clean electricity for our country and as we unlock AI’s potential, this council will help secure a sustainable scale up to benefit businesses and communities across the UK,” added Miliband.

Attendees agreed on five key priorities for the council, which is set to meet quarterly: ensuring the UK’s energy system can support its AI and computer infrastructure; promoting sustainability and the use of renewable energy; prioritising the safe and secure adoption of AI across the energy system; advising on how AI can be used to deliver net zero targets; and using AI to help make the grid more flexible.

“AI will play an increasingly important role in transforming our energy system to be cleaner, more efficient, and more cost-effective for consumers, but only if used in a fair, secure, sustainable and safe way,” added Ofgem CEO Jonathan Brearley.

The need to align energy and AI initiatives is significant, considering the government’s plans to expand the UK’s AI sector, and the high electricity demands that that sector brings. The government’s AI Growth Zone initiative – the earmarking of areas where businesses can benefit from incentives, infrastructure and streamlined planning processes for investing in AI – looks to encourage AI investments in the country, which will likely drive up the UK’s overall energy demand.

Figures from consultancy firm DNV suggest that global energy demand will double by 2050, and closer to home, figures from 2023 show that, over summer, data centres alone occupied 21% of the Ireland’s total electricity usage.

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More
Tags
ai, ai energy council, Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, department for science innovation and technology, DESNZ, Energy Transition, government, policy, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
electrical-2476782_1920

Powering the AI revolution beyond the grid 

a pylon at dawn

Ofgem releases decision on first electricity transmission early competition tender

offshore turbines out to sea

Octopus Energy takes 10% stake in East Anglia One wind farm

pylons at sunrise or sunset

Ofgem approves regional energy plans across Britain from 2027

UK minister for investment Baroness Poppy Gustafsson (left) and OCBC head of global corporate banking Elaine Lam.

UK and OCBC sign £10 billion memorandum of understanding, including energy investments

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.