News
Heat, Supply
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
July 19, 2024

Aira and Octopus launch new cut-price tariff

By Kit Million Ross
The outside of a modern house at dusk with many potted plants and a heat pump outside
Aira heat pump customers could save 44% on their bills under this new tariff. Image: Aira

Swedish cleantech company Aira and the UK’s largest energy supplier, Octopus Energy, have joined forces to launch two new green energy tariffs for UK customers, one of which specifically benefits those with solar panels installed.

The companies say the tariffs could cut consumer bills by up to £1,245.

The Aira Zero tariff is available to Aira heat pump customers, who could save up to 33% of their annual energy bills, representing up to £500 for a typical British household. Under this tariff, energy will be available at a 51% discounted rate compared to the local day rate for eight hours of the day.

Those who have both a heat pump and solar panels installed can take advantage of the new Aira Solar Export tariff, which could save them up to 44% on their energy bills. The tariff allows excess solar energy to be sold back to the grid, either automatically at a fixed rate of 15p/kWh for every unit sold back to the grid, or manually using the Flex option, allowing customers to choose to sell their surplus energy back at times when wholesale prices are high to gain even greater savings.

Kaj af Kleen, Aira’s chief product and technology officer, said: “At Aira, our mission is to take Europe off gas by accelerating the electrification of home heating. This strategic partnership with Octopus Energy is another step forward for the clean energy transition. We’re proud to be driving this mission forward together and saving people more money with clean energy tariffs.

“Aira Intelligence’s native integration with the tariff allows us to manage the heat pump optimisation seamlessly, offering customers maximum cost savings and complete peace of mind. We’re excited to continue on this path, expanding our ecosystem further and developing future collaborations to bring more clean energy-tech solutions to the market.”

Rebecca Dibb-Simkin, chief product officer at Octopus Energy, added: “We’re delighted to be powering Aira in their mission to supercharge the transition to cheap, clean power for all. Together we’re launching two trailblazing new tariffs that will empower Aira customers to slash emissions and save serious money.”

Suppliers warm up to heat pump tariffs

The surging popularity of heat pumps is pushing energy suppliers to look towards specialised tariffs for those using heat pump tech.

Applications to the Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS), the UK government’s grant for households looking to install a heat pump, were found to have skyrocketed by 93% year on year this April, with the available money for grants being raised by 50% the previous October.

Since then, Octopus Energy has launched a new off-peak rate for customers on its Cosy Octopus heat pump tariff. ScottishPower has announced its own specialised heat pump tariff, which allows customers to heat their homes at a reduced rate of 15p/kWh.

Tags
aira, business, decarbonisation, energy efficiency, Energy Usage, heat pump, octopus energy, Renewables, tariff
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Offshore wind turbines behind green hills

‘Three weeks to course correct’ UK offshore wind says Ember

Green rays of light loop around a wind turbine behind a field of flowers

National Grid ESO launches Future Energy Scenarios for 2024

A close up of a lightbulb on its side with bokeh lights behind

UK set to smash power import record

A car with a toy octopus in the window sits in a garage next to an EV charger in the Kraken Tech Centre

Kraken launches Manchester Entech Hub

Pylons over an evening sky connected by blue lines

UK energy titans join forces to press Labour on electrification

© 2024 Solar Media Limited.