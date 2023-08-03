News
August 3, 2023

All 116 Hinkley Connection T-pylons now erected

By Lena Dias Martins
The t-shaped pylons were selected from over 250 designs and consist of a single pole attached to cross-shaped arms. Image: National Grid.

National Grid has confirmed that all 116 of its “world-first” T-pylons – part of the Hinkley Connection project – have been erected.

The t-shaped pylons were selected from over 250 designs and consist of a single pole attached to cross-shaped arms. They are roughly a third shorter than traditional high-voltage pylons and faster to erect.

Following the first 36 T-structures being energised between Bridgewater and Loxton in Somerset, 47 more were completed in 2022 and the final pylons have now been erected running north of Sandford substation to Portbury.

Once each pylon has a diamond shaped insulator – holding the high voltage conductors – fitted, the last of the 249 traditional lattice pylons and 67km of overhead wires will be removed and the rest of the pylons will be energised. This is estimated to happen by the end of 2024.

“National Grid’s T-pylons are the first new design for overhead electricity lines in over a century and will play a central role in connecting low carbon energy to millions of people when Hinkley Point C begins generation,” said Roxane Fisher-Redel, senior project manager for National Grid on the £900 million Hinkley Connection Project.

“Erecting all the 116 T-pylon structures is a huge milestone and now we look ahead to 2025 and full completion of this project, which will play such a key role in transmitting cleaner, homegrown energy around the UK – enough to power six million homes and businesses.”

