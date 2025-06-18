Altilium, recell.store launch All Battery Index to track end of life EV battery values

Online used EV battery marketplace recell.store has joined forces with Atilium to launch the first dedicated benchmark index for the market value of used EV batteries.
The All Battery Index (ABI) uses live market data and recell.store’s proprietary grading and pricing framework to evaluate battery packs. The system considers key economic and physical factors, including remaining energy capacity, pack size and configuration, recoverable metal content, and recyclability and suitability for repurposing. This structured approach gives buyers and sellers a clearer understanding of value, making it easier to trade, invest and plan for recycling or second-life applications.
The ABI is aimed at recyclers, fleet operators, insurers, investors, and automakers (OEMs), offering a consistent benchmark for the fair market value of used EV batteries in the UK. Used batteries are graded between R1 and R4 depending on their usefulness, with R1 representing batteries that are at the end of their life and are unsuitable for reuse, and R4 representing the batteries with the best potential for second-life use.
The first edition, which was released last month, covers battery packs from the 15 top-selling EV models in the UK. Among those, batteries from the Audi Q4 e-tron and Polestar 2 topped the rankings in terms of value, based on market demand and recell.store’s proprietary grading system.
“The ABI is a key step toward unlocking the true value of used EV batteries and bringing structure to a fragmented and opaque market,” said Dr Christian Marston, COO of Altilium. “We believe the ABI will become the go-to benchmark for battery reuse and recycling in the UK.”
Rod Savage, head of operations at recell.store, added: “Our vision is to make end-of-life battery trading as transparent and efficient as trading any other commodity. ABI provides the pricing backbone for that ecosystem, helping participants navigate this emerging asset class with confidence.”
The ABI is part of a broader effort to support a more sustainable EV ecosystem in the UK. In April of this year, Altilium broke ground on its at-scale EV battery recycling facility, located in Plymouth, Devon. Once the site is operational, it will have the capacity to recover critical minerals, including lithium, nickel and graphite, from as many as 24,000 EV batteries each year. Furthermore, the company has expressed a desire to construct a larger battery recycling facility in the latter part of this decade.