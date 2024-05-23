Atlantic Green selects Ameresco and Envision Energy to build 300MW UK BESS

Atlantic Green has selected cleantech company Ameresco and Envision Energy to build a new 300MW battery energy storage system (BESS).
The Cellarhead BESS project will be connected to National Grid’s Cellarhead substation in the West Midlands and have a maximum energy capacity of 624MWh. Construction is expected to begin this year, with final connection to the grid slated for the end of 2026.
The development deal between the parties is worth £196.5 million; the long-term agreement stipulates that Atlantic Green will operate and maintain the asset once it is connected to the grid.
“We’re excited to announce our collaboration with Atlantic Green to construct one of the largest battery energy storage projects in the UK,” said Mark Apsey, senior vice president of UK Operations at Ameresco.
“Energy storage is one of the key technologies required to achieve the UK’s net zero targets,” said Apsey. “Together, Ameresco and Atlantic Green will help support the UK’s progress towards increased power autonomy and achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.”
“This project exemplifies our commitment to pushing the boundaries of battery storage technology, a cornerstone of sustainable energy systems,” added Kane Xu, global VP at Envision Energy.
“Partnering with Atlantic Green and Ameresco allows us to demonstrate the pivotal role that advanced battery solutions play in enhancing energy security and enabling a seamless transition to renewable energy sources,” said Xu. “We are proud to contribute our cutting-edge technology to this landmark UK initiative.”
BESS in the UK
The UK has been devoting significant attention to BESS implementation in recent years. A recent report by RenewableUK showed that the pipeline for battery projects in the UK has increased by 38.5GW in the last 12 months, an increase of 67.4% from the previous year. This marks the second consecutive 12-month period in which the pipeline has increased by this percentage.
Last month, Fred. Olsen Renewables submitted proposals for its first hybrid scheme in Scotland, including 60MW of battery energy storage capacity and 100MW of green energy generation capacity.
Meanwhile, National Grid has been working to increase the speed at which BESS projects are connected to the grid, announcing in November 2023 that it would accelerate the connection dates for 19 battery energy storage projects with a cumulative capacity of around 10GW.