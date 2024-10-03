News
Tech
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
October 3, 2024

Arenko to provide Nimbus software to Gore Street’s near 500MW operational portfolio

By Molly Green
Over the next six months, an initial 18 grid-scale battery energy storage projects with a capacity totalling just under 500MW will be onboarded onto the AI-enabled Nimbus platform. Image: Gore Street.

Software provider Arenko has secured a deal with Gore Street Energy Storage Fund, the companies exclusively told our sister site, Solar Power Portal.

The deal will see Gore Street Energy Storage Fund use Arenko’s Nimbus software across its operational portfolio. Over the next six months, an initial 18 grid-scale battery energy storage projects, with a capacity totalling just under 500MW, will be onboarded onto the AI-enabled Nimbus platform. The first asset is expected to be fully integrated within a few weeks of the deal’s completion.

The deal will see Gore Street provide standardised data, advanced multimarket dispatch, enhanced asset operations capabilities, real-time asset telemetry, performance insights, and alerting and reporting capabilities designed to help drive technical performance across its portfolio.

The beta version of the Nimbus platform was launched in November 2022, pledging to enable battery developers and asset owners to accurately monitor and track the performance of a battery within a project. In doing so, owners can effectively check the status of the technology and optimise projects accordingly.

It standardises data flows, streamlines connectivity and integrations with existing IT systems and third-party software, and automates key processes for asset managers.

Alex O’Cinneide, CEO of Gore Street Capital, which is the energy storage fund’s investment manager, said the integration is an “exciting step” in the company’s “data-driven asset management approach”.

He continued: “This integration streamlines our capabilities to optimise projects and enhances the tools available to maximise commercial revenues. In addition, it delivers significant safety benefits and unlocks Opex improvements available from our industry-leading portfolio insurance policy.”

Arenko founder and CEO, Rupert Newland, said: “This deal is further evidence of a growing trend among the most advanced asset owners using software to drive performance across their portfolios, projects and stakeholders.”

This is not the first time the companies have collaborated to optimise Gore Street assets. The software company provided its services as a route to market for a 10MW Gore Street asset, enabling the battery asset to enhance its financial and technical performance in 2021.

Recently, Arenko signed a similar asset management deal with Varco Energy, a UK-based battery asset owner with a pipeline of three long-duration storage projects (LDES). At the beginning of this year, Arenko said Nimbus was operating roughly 600MW of battery capacity and committed to a long-term pipeline of 2GW.

The full version of this article is available on Solar Power Portal.

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo North America 2024

7 October 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI
The Battery Show and EVT Expo is moving! Now entering its 14th year, North America’s largest advanced battery event will take over Huntington Place in Downtown Detroit this October. Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo brings together engineers, business leaders, top-industry companies, and innovative thinkers to discover ground-breaking products and create powerful solutions for the future. More than 19,000 attendees are expected to take advantage of four full days of educational sessions, networking opportunities and, of course, explore the latest market innovations from over 1,150 exhibitors across one of the world’s largest battery technology trade shows. Become part of this great event!
Find Out More

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More
Tags
ai, Arenko, battery optimisation, battery storage, Gore Street, market, Nimbus, software, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
1. SP Energy Networks invests £20M in Fife

SP Energy Networks plans £20 million network investment in Fife

ENA connections queue

ENA’s Strategic Connections Group removes 10GW of ‘zombie’ connection projects

National Grid EGL2 construction

Construction begins on Eastern Green Link 2

British coins of various denominations in a dish

Cornwall Insight predicts January price cap fall

A man sat in front of his laptop looks at an energy bill and looks worried

Energy debt and arrears up 43%: Ofgem

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.