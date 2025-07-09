News
Emobility
July 9, 2025

Australia’s New South Wales government expands kerbside EV charging network

By George Heynes
The funding is part of a broader strategy to make EV charging more accessible. Image: New South Wales government.

The New South Wales government has announced an additional AU$2.8 million (£1.35 million) in funding to help introduce 549 more kerbside electric vehicle (EV) chargers to the Australian state.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to make EV charging more accessible, particularly for residents without off-street parking.

The new kerbside chargers will be installed in metropolitan and suburban areas across New South Wales. These chargers will primarily be AC units, offering power levels of 7kW and 22kW, ideal for urban environments where vehicles are parked for extended periods.

New South Wales’ EV sector continues to grow, with the government funding over 670 public chargepoints across nearly 400 sites. Recently, AU$16.1 million was allocated to install 246 fast and ultra-fast EV chargers across the state.

The kerbside chargers are designed to complement the state’s existing fast-charging network, creating an EV charging ecosystem that caters to both urban and regional drivers in Australia.

Addressing barriers to EV adoption in Australia

One of the key challenges for EV adoption in high-density urban areas is the lack of home charging options.

By providing convenient kerbside charging, the New South Wales government aims to remove this barrier and encourage more drivers to transition to EVs.

The kerbside chargers are particularly beneficial for residents in apartment buildings or homes without driveways, offering a practical solution for overnight or long-duration charging.

Paul Scully, New South Wales’ acting minister for Climate Change and Energy, highlighted the importance of accessible EV charging in increasing adoption rates.

 “EVs give people the chance to slash household transport costs and accelerate our journey to net zero emissions – every EV charger installed brings us closer to a cleaner, more affordable transport future,” Scully said.

Future expansion of kerbside EV charging in Australia

Kerbside EV charging has also gained support from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA), which allocated AU$2.4 million to promote on-street EV charging.

The funding was awarded to EV charging company EVX Australia (EVX) to deliver 250 public kerbside EV chargers across Victoria, New South Wales, and South Australia.

With additional funding rounds planned, the kerbside charging programme is set to expand further, unlocking new opportunities for businesses, local councils, and other stakeholders to participate in the EV transition.

