Auto sector calls on UK government to support used EV market

A coalition of companies in the UK automotive sector has penned an open letter urging the UK government to do more to support the secondhand market for battery electric vehicles (BEVs).
Addressed to the secretary of state for transport, Heidi Alexander MP, and led by the British Vehicle Rental & Leasing Association (BVRLA), the letter was co-signed by over 30 companies across the UK auto sector, including Electric Vehicle Association (EVA) England, Novuna Vehicle Solutions, Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP), Autotrader UK, and Electric Vehicles UK, as well as by the Renewable Energy Association (REA).
It notes that the £1.4 billion allocated in the government’s recent Spending Review “is significant help that could give the transition [to electrified transportation] a much-needed boost”, but adds that “ it is vital that a substantial portion of these funds are allocated to create confidence in the used BEV market”.
The second-hand EV market in the UK has been going from strength to strength, with data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) noting that the first quarter of 2025 saw second-hand BEV sales increase by 58.5% to hit 65,850, a record 3.3% share of the market. However, this open letter raises concerns that this growth in the sector may not last without targeted support, including targeted grants and subsidies, public information campaigns, and clear standards for EV battery health.
Additionally, the signatories note that used BEVs have seen a massive increase in supply and while demand is currently growing to meet this supply, the market will need stimulus to keep pace and mitigate the risk of oversupply. It notes that the rising tide of used EVs, triggered by the first wave early EV owners upgrading after three to five years of use, has driven the price of used EVs down rapidly; according to used car analytics firm Marketcheck, the average listed price of a used EV in the UK has dropped by over £7,000 between May 2023 and May 2025, representing an almost 25% reduction.
However, the letter’s signatories raised concerns that plummeting used EV values could pose a threat to the wider EV market. The letter said: “Almost all new vehicle purchases in the UK rely on some form of finance that is underpinned by the vehicle’s future value,” and added: “Stabilising used values must be a focus of the Department for Transport’s (DfT’s) spending or the transition will stall”.
The coalition is also encouraging the government to bring in support for consumers to access used BEVs, which could be a solution to the affordability gap highlighted in a recent report from analytics firm Cornwall Insight. This could take the form of an interest-free loan scheme, such as that provided by Transport Scotland; Scottish residents can access an interest-free loan of up to £23,000 to purchase a second-hand battery electric van or car, and this scheme has seen uptake numbers rise significantly year on year since its launch in financial year 2020/2021.
Delivering the letter, BVRLA chief executive Toby Poston said that it is “just one example of how we continue to work with industry and government to highlight how this money [£1.4 billion government investment] can achieve the best return on investment.”
