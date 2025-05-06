News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
May 6, 2025

Battery EVs take over 20% market share in April

By Molly Green
James Court, public policy director at Octopus Electric Vehicles attributed increased EV uptake to “the tech, smooth drive and lower running costs” associated with an EV. Image: Octopus Energy.

Figures from NGO New Automotive show that in April battery EV (BEV) registrations increased 3.7% year-on-year (YoY) to take a 20.4% market share.

So far in 2025, 143,050 BEVs have been registered, a 31% increase on the same period of last year, meaning that BEVs have a cumulative 20.71% market share.

Figures from trade association representing carmakers, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), echoed this, despite recording a 10.4% decline in the new car market during April. As petrol and diesel registrations dropped 22% and 26.2% respectively, SMMT reported that BEVs are the second-most popular vehicle by power train, outranking diesel motors.

chart visualization

According to New Automotive, amidst a fall in van sales electric vans experienced ‘booming’ growth, with battery electric van registrations increasing 102.6% compared to April 2024, reaching 1,704 units.

SMMT blamed the decrease in new car sales on tax changes that came into force on 1 April. However, New Automotive said these changes (including making the Electric Car Supplement applicable to EVs) did not outweigh EV demand driven by lower running costs and environmental concerns.

According to New Automotive CEO Ben Nelmes: “Even with tighter budgets, drivers are choosing electric for the savings and the drive. The momentum is undeniable and consumer demand is strong.”

SMMT added that for the sake of car manufacturers, government incentives “remain paramount”.

Director of EV & solar at Hive, the smart home tech offering from British Gas, owned by Centrica, said that policymakers should ensure they take “every step” to encourage drivers to make the transition.

“This includes additional funding to support the rapid expansion of the UK’s charging network and reducing VAT on public charging costs.”

Following changes to the zero emissions vehicle (ZEV) mandate, which appeased carmakers more than the EV and EV charging industry, calls for consumer-led reform to encourage EV uptake are persistent.

Quentin Wilson, founder of FairCharge, an EV policy lobby group, called consumer buying behaviour “a solid rejection of fossil fuel misinformation and a clear signal that the lower running costs, increased reliability and improved air quality from EVs is preferable to petrol and diesel”.

James Court, public policy director at Octopus Electric Vehicles, commented on the car uptake figures: “The data doesn’t mislead, it sheds a light on the facts: UK drivers want to drive electric.”

He attributed increased EV uptake to “the tech, smooth drive and lower running costs” associated with an EV.

Instavolt’s chief commercial officer, Simon Smith, added that drivers have the confidence to make the switch thanks to the continued rollout of world-class charging infrastructure; “the trend is clear- consumers love EVS”.

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2025

1 October 2025
London, UK
Join us for theEV Infrastructure and Energy Summit; your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025

2 October 2025
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
bev, business, decarbonisation, electric vehicles, ev charging, new automotive, smmt, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
OEV-office

Octopus Energy launches £30 a month EV charging tariff

Dan McGrail at Innovation Zero

GB Energy board still considering ‘right places to go’

Solar Panels - Local Energy

Welsh government makes £10 million funding available for community energy projects

admin-ajax (12)

DESNZ, Ofgem seek industry feedback on energy code reforms

Image-3-e1727945375678

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2025: ‘future-proofing an entire ecosystem’

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.