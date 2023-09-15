Believ to install EV chargers across 17 sites in Northamptonshire

Believ will install 32 more electric vehicle (EV) chargepoints across 17 sites across Northamptonshire through a partnership with North Northamptonshire Council.
The installations form part of the chargepoint operator’s (CPOs) ongoing project to supply on-street public chargers for EV drivers without driveways or off-road parking for which 22 chargepoints have already been installed at 12 sites.
Believ will own and operate the chargepoints which will be delivered via its strategic delivery partner, Virgin Media O2.
The news follows the company’s recent rebranding in April 2023.
“We are delighted to be working with Believ again on this phase of our electric vehicle charging points project,” said councillor Matt Binley, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets.
“With a rise in users of electric vehicles, it is vital that we deliver a reliable and accessible EV network, for those who have no access to a private drive or wish to charge their vehicle whilst visiting our town centres. The 32 new charging points will make a real difference to residents and mean that more people have a charging point nearby, especially important as we aim to be carbon neutral.”
Perran Moon, interim CEO of Believ added: “It is admirable to see a council so determined to speed up the shift away from petrol and diesel vehicles on our roads, and we are equally proud to expand EV infrastructure throughout the UK. We need to ensure that no one is left behind or excluded in the move towards sustainable transport and, at a time when so many are feeling the pinch, doing so at zero cost to the taxpayer or council.”