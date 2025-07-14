News
Emobility
July 14, 2025

BHP partners with CATL and BYD to deploy EVs and ‘flash-charging’ infrastructure

By George Heynes
BHP will look to use EVs and battery solutions to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 emissions. Image: BHP.

Australian mining giant BHP has partnered with BYD Group and CATL to explore battery electrification in its vehicles and deploy ‘flash-charging’ EV infrastructure.

This collaboration is viewed as a major step toward addressing BHP’s Scope 1 and 2 emissions while fostering innovation in the global EV and resources industries.

BHP’s partnership with BYD Group is facilitated through the Chinese firm’s wholly owned subsidiary, FinDreams Battery Co (FDB), which specialises in EV battery electrification.

Under the agreement, BHP and FDB will jointly investigate powertrain battery solutions for heavy mining equipment and locomotives, alongside adjacent ‘flash-charging’ infrastructure to support EV operations.

BYD’s ‘flash-charging’ EV infrastructure

FDB’s flash-charging EV infrastructure, part of BYD’s Super e-Platform, enables ultra-fast charging for electric vehicles. This technology can achieve a peak charging power of 1MW (1000kW) and offers a charging speed of “one second for two kilometres” of range, or a 400-kilometre range in just five minutes.

BHP is also exploring the use of BYD’s commercial and light EVs for its mining operations.

Rashpal Bhatti, procurement officer at BHP Group, highlighted the transformative potential of the partnership.

“BYD is a leader in their field and at the cutting-edge of what’s possible in EV battery technology and advanced manufacturing, and has already made significant progress with electric vehicles,” Bhatti said.

“By joining forces with industry leaders [like BYD], we are seeking solutions to help shape a more productive and more sustainable resources industry of the future.”

BYD has emerged as a frontrunner in the EV space, investing heavily in EV charging infrastructure to support the rapid adoption of electric vehicles.

In the UK, BYD partnered with Octopus Energy to launch the country’s first vehicle-to-grid (V2G) bundle offering “free” home charging for EV owners.

The Power Pack Bundle, introduced in 2024, includes a leased BYD Dolphin with built-in V2G capability, a bidirectional Zaptec Pro EV charger, and a home electricity tariff that eliminates charging costs for EV drivers.

The bundle is priced under £300 per month, though the exact figure is subject to change under leasing conditions.

Collaboration with CATL on EV battery development

In addition to its partnership with BYD, BHP has also teamed up with China-headquartered lithium-ion battery manufacturer CATL.

This collaboration will focus on EV battery development for mining equipment and locomotives, including rapid charging infrastructure.

The partnership will also explore energy storage systems and battery recycling options for BHP’s EV applications in mining.

CATL has been deepening its ties in Southeast Asia.

Earlier this year, the organisation partnered with Chinese EV company NIO to build the world’s largest battery-swapping service network for passenger EVs.

Under the agreement, the two companies will also seek opportunities to promote the standardisation of EV technologies. For instance, they will jointly develop and adopt national standards for battery swapping in EVs.

