July 21, 2025

Blink Charging acquires Zemetric

By Kit Million Ross
a person holds a smartphone up to an EV chargepoint
Blink operates several thousand EV chargepoints in several countries. Image: Blink.

Chargepoint operator (CPO) Blink Charging has announced that it has acquired charging infrastructure firm Zemetric.

Blink Charging has taken on 100% of Zemetric’s equity, although neither firm has revealed the value of the deal. Zemetric’s founding team will be merged with Blink Charging’s senior leadership team, with Zemetric founder and CEO Harmeet Singh stepping into the role of Chief Technology Officer at Blink Charging.

Singh commented: “We are proud to have created a charging company that focused on making the ICE to EV transition an easy button for our customers, and we look forward to writing the next chapter with the electrification-first team at Blink.”

Zemetric was founded in California in 2022 and has since worked to develop both hardware and software solutions for high-utilisation EV charging users, such as commercial fleets and multi-family buildings. Blink operates several thousand EV chargepoints across North and Central America, primarily in the US. Additionally, Blink Charging operates over 1125 EV chargers in the UK and Ireland, having acquired British firm EB Charging in April of 2023.

Mike Battaglia, president and chief executive officer of Blink Charging, stated that the acquisition of Zemetric is “a natural fit” for Blink Charging’s portfolio, adding: “the Zemetric team has consistently delivered innovative, scalable solutions that meet the evolving needs of fleets and commercial customers”.

US fleet charging needs rise

The EV infrastructure sector in the US has been working to meet the ever-increasing needs of the nation’s growing fleet of electric trucks. Last month, EV charging infrastructure provider XCharge North America announced that it had partnered with Gateway Fleets to deploy two high-powered EV chargers in Riverside, California, allowing Gateway Fleets customers to charge their vehicles while on their delivery routes. Meanwhile, virtual power plant (VPP) company Leap recently signed a strategic partnership with EV truck manufacturer and fleet services provider Xos to enable Xos electric trucks to provide useful grid balancing services. The rollout of this scheme will start in California, but is expected to rollout across the rest of the US in the future.

Our publisher, Solar Media, will soon launch a brand-new site dedicated to global EV charging infrastructure developments. Called EV Infrastructure News, the site will track market trends, technological breakthroughs and project developments from around the globe. Please visit and follow the official LinkedIn page to learn more.

