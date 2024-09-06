BMW, Toyota team up for hydrogen fuel cell development

Car manufacturers BMW and Toyota have joined forces to develop new hydrogen fuel cell technologies for next-generation zero emissions vehicles.
The two titans of the automotive world will work together on the powertrain systems for new fuel cell electric vehicles to be released by both individuial companies in the coming years.
As a result, BMW has revealed that it will launch its first hydrogen-powered series of vehicles to the public in 2028, following a successful test of its BMW iX5 Hydrogen pilot fleet. These new vehicles will utilize the new advanced powertrain technology developed in collaboration with Toyota. BMW notes that these future vehicles will complement, rather than replace, its existing and future range of battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid vehicles, and internal combustion engines.
“This is a milestone in automotive history: the first-ever series production fuel cell vehicle to be offered by a global premium manufacturer. Powered by hydrogen and driven by the spirit of our cooperation, it will underscore how technological progress is shaping future mobility,” said Oliver Zipse, chairman of the board of management of BMW AG. “And it will herald an era of significant demand for fuel cell electric vehicles.”
Koji Sato, president and member of the board of management (representative director) Toyota Motor Corporation, said, “We are pleased that the collaboration between BMW and Toyota has entered a new stage. In our long history of partnership, we have confirmed that BMW and Toyota share the same passion for cars and belief in ‘technology openness’ and a ‘multi-pathway’ approach to carbon neutrality.
“Based on these shared values, we will deepen our collaboration in efforts such as the joint development of next-generation fuel cell systems and the expansion of infrastructure, aiming for the realization of a hydrogen society. We will accelerate our efforts together with BMW and partners across various industries to realize a future where hydrogen energy supports society.”
Hydrogen-powered vehicles: a quietly growing industry
While BMW and Toyota look to the mass global future of hydrogen-powered vehicles, smaller-scale UK projects are beginning to crop up as the race to decarbonise heats up.
In spring of this year, budget airline EasyJet completed a successful trial of hydrogen refuelling at Bristol Airport, using hydrogen fuel cell technology to power ground support vehicles such as baggage tractors that service the company’s aircraft. The trial found that hydrogen could successfully be used in the live airport environment, raising hopes for the wider deployment of these systems.