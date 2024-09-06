News
Tech, Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
September 6, 2024

BMW, Toyota team up for hydrogen fuel cell development

By Kit Million Ross
An Asian man and a white man shake hands in front of a blue background after a successful business deal
Toyota president Koji Sato (left) and BMW chairman Oliver Zipse (right). Image: BMW

Car manufacturers BMW and Toyota have joined forces to develop new hydrogen fuel cell technologies for next-generation zero emissions vehicles.

The two titans of the automotive world will work together on the powertrain systems for new fuel cell electric vehicles to be released by both individuial companies in the coming years.

As a result, BMW has revealed that it will launch its first hydrogen-powered series of vehicles to the public in 2028, following a successful test of its BMW iX5 Hydrogen pilot fleet. These new vehicles will utilize the new advanced powertrain technology developed in collaboration with Toyota. BMW notes that these future vehicles will complement, rather than replace, its existing and future range of battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid vehicles, and internal combustion engines.

“This is a milestone in automotive history: the first-ever series production fuel cell vehicle to be offered by a global premium manufacturer. Powered by hydrogen and driven by the spirit of our cooperation, it will underscore how technological progress is shaping future mobility,” said Oliver Zipse, chairman of the board of management of BMW AG. “And it will herald an era of significant demand for fuel cell electric vehicles.”

Koji Sato, president and member of the board of management (representative director) Toyota Motor Corporation, said, “We are pleased that the collaboration between BMW and Toyota has entered a new stage. In our long history of partnership, we have confirmed that BMW and Toyota share the same passion for cars and belief in ‘technology openness’ and a ‘multi-pathway’ approach to carbon neutrality.

“Based on these shared values, we will deepen our collaboration in efforts such as the joint development of next-generation fuel cell systems and the expansion of infrastructure, aiming for the realization of a hydrogen society. We will accelerate our efforts together with BMW and partners across various industries to realize a future where hydrogen energy supports society.”

Hydrogen-powered vehicles: a quietly growing industry

While BMW and Toyota look to the mass global future of hydrogen-powered vehicles, smaller-scale UK projects are beginning to crop up as the race to decarbonise heats up.

In spring of this year, budget airline EasyJet completed a successful trial of hydrogen refuelling at Bristol Airport, using hydrogen fuel cell technology to power ground support vehicles such as baggage tractors that service the company’s aircraft. The trial found that hydrogen could successfully be used in the live airport environment, raising hopes for the wider deployment of these systems.

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2024

1 October 2024
London, UK
Join us for the reimagined EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit (previously EV World Congress); your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This newly-branded Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo North America 2024

7 October 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI
The Battery Show and EVT Expo is moving! Now entering its 14th year, North America’s largest advanced battery event will take over Huntington Place in Downtown Detroit this October. Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo brings together engineers, business leaders, top-industry companies, and innovative thinkers to discover ground-breaking products and create powerful solutions for the future. More than 19,000 attendees are expected to take advantage of four full days of educational sessions, networking opportunities and, of course, explore the latest market innovations from over 1,150 exhibitors across one of the world’s largest battery technology trade shows. Become part of this great event!
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2024

14 November 2024
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More
Tags
bmw, decarbonisation, electric vehicles, emobility, Green hydrogen, hydrogen fuel cell, Technology, Toyota
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Aerial view of the Shetland Islands

Shetland Islands connected to GB grid for the first time

IEA-credit-1

‘A big win and a clear comeback’: industry reacts to CfD AR6 results

sea-2057884

Awarded capacity triples, offshore wind returns: CfD AR6 results in detail

Houses of parliament viewed from across the river Thames.

Great British Energy Bill passes through second reading

an SP Energy Networks Van

SP Energy Networks makes infrastructure investments for north Wales

© 2024 Solar Media Limited.