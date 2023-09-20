BREAKING: Rishi Sunak confirms delay to ICE vehicle sale ban and heat electrification goals

Rishi Sunak has confirmed that the ban on the sale of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles will be delayed until 2035 in a press conference this afternoon (20 September).
This confirms fears caused by reports circulating earlier today that the ban on the sale of ICE vehicles, a key driver of electric vehicle (EV) adoptions in recent years, will been delayed from the originally proposed date of 2030.
The Prime Minister also announced that households will no longer be required to replace their gas boilers with low-carbon alternatives. This will only be required after 2035 and if the boiler needs to be switched either way, although there will be some exceptions to this rule.
According to Sunak, these changes have been imposed to avoid “unacceptable costs to British families.”
Positively, Rishi Sunak also announced a 50% uplift to the Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS) from £5,000 to £7,500. Octopus Energy recently announced a heat pump that could cost some families £0 after the application of the BUS.