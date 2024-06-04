British EV drivers pay 74% more for high-power charging than European counterparts

Energy analytics and consultancy firm LCP Delta has found that British electric vehicle (EV) drivers currently pay 74% more on average for high-power charging than French and Norwegian drivers.
The research conducted with data partner Eco-Movement found that British drivers currently pay €c14.2 per kilometre. Italy closely followed with €c13.9 (£12.09) per kilometre, whereas German drivers pay €c11.
Prices are cheapest in France and Norway, where EV drivers typically pay the equivalent of €c8.7 per kilometre to recharge.
LCP Delta’s research also indicated that the cheapest tariff for accessing high-power chargers was found in France. EV charging company IECharge currently offers high-power charging at €c30/kWh, equivalent to €c5 per kilometre. At the other end of the spectrum, the most expensive chargepoint operator was found in the UK with an ad-hoc tariff of more than €1/kWh, equivalent to €c17 per kilometre.
“For EV drivers that are reliant on public charging, comparing the different prices on offer can be a very complicated task”, commented John Murray, head of EVs at LCP Delta.
“Our research shows the large differences between tariffs and between countries. The most expensive tariff we found – in the UK – is three times more expensive than the cheapest tariff we came across in France.
“For the first time, this tool gives a bird’s eye view of public charging prices, bringing much-needed clarity to the complex patchwork of tariffs. As the market grows, there will be increasing consumer scrutiny of this.”
Charging costs could act as a deterrent to adoption rates
Although EV adoption rates continue to surge in the UK, with the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) recording 134,274 new registrations, marking the best April since 2021, reducing charging costs could incentivise further adoption.
In February 2024, Zapmap reported that, as a result of rising energy prices across the board, the overall cost of high-powered charging on the public network increased by 11% in 2023.
According to the Zapmap Price Index, the average price of charging an EV in the UK using a rapid or ultra-rapid increased from 73p/kWh in December 2022 to 81p/kWh in December 2023. Slow-charging prices also rose, increasing by 13% from 49p/kWh in December 2022 to 55p/kWh in December 2023.
Additionally, VAT continues to plague public charging costs compared to private charging.
Various organisations, including trade association Faircharge, have called on the government to reduce this charge. In early March, the organisation, alongside E.ON and Auto Trader, penned an open letter to chancellor of the exchequer Jeremy Hunt advocating for a public charging VAT reduction.