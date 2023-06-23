British Gas to provide ‘half price electricity’ on Sundays via new PeakSave scheme

British Gas said it will be providing “half price electricity” every Sunday via its PeakSave demand flexibility service scheme.
In a statement, the energy and home services company said that it expects customers’ savings through this scheme to reach up to £5 million by the end of September 2023.
The discounted offer will be available to customers between 11am and 4pm every Sunday from 25 June to 24 September. The discount is available to new and existing PeakSave customers, and all savings will appear as a credit on customers’ energy bills.
British Gas stated that Sunday is already one of the biggest days for energy consumption, with two fifths of consumers having said that they use more electricity on Sundays compared with any other day of the week.
“The electricity grid continues to face enormous pressures and we recognise the need to better manage periods of peak demand to ensure a safe, constant and more sustainable supply across the UK. Since launching PeakSave last year, we have gained valuable insight on how we can control periods of high demand on the grid, while helping our customers to make significant savings,” said Catherine O’Kelly, managing director of British Gas Energy at British Gas.
“We want to increase the number of customers who have signed up to the scheme so we can understand its true potential and achieve a greener and more controlled grid.”
This new scheme follows a trial by British Gas in April, as reported by Current±. The trial, which was conducted on 30 April, saw British Gas offer members of its PeakSave scheme – consisting of over 150,000 customers – half price electricity in a one-off session between 11am and 4pm. The success with this has seen this fully implemented.