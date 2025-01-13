News
Supply
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
January 13, 2025

Brookfield-owned OnPath Energy to invest £1 billion in UK clean energy

By Molly Green
Bridget Phillipson MP cutting the ribbon to officially open OnPath Energy’s new headquarters, with (from left) OnPath Energy chief financial officer Simon Fisher, Simon Maine of Brookfield Asset Management and OnPath Energy CEO Richard Dunkley. Image: OnPath Energy.

Renewable energy developer OnPath Energy has shared plans to invest £1 billion in clean energy projects in the UK over the next five years.

Formerly Banks Renewables, OnPath Energy said it intends to become the UK’s leading land-based renewable energy developer. It owns and operates ten onshore wind farms across Scotland and northern England and intends to build a portfolio including solar and energy storage projects, progressing the construction of some of those this year.

On 10 January, the firm’s new headquarters in Sunderland were opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by Bridget Phillipson MP, the member of parliament for Houghton and Sunderland South and secretary of state for education.

Richard Dunkley, CEO of OnPath Energy, said the firm will contribute towards net zero goals “by aiming to invest £1 billion in building more of the renewables infrastructure the UK needs over the next five years”.

He added that this will, in turn, create and support “hundreds” of green jobs across the UK. In the last year, OnPath claims to have created over 30 jobs.

“We will achieve this by developing people, giving them the skills required to underpin the sector’s future success, and by operating in genuine partnership with stakeholders and the communities in which we’re working.”

OnPath’s South Yorkshire solar and storage project has a £50,000 community benefit package, while its 200MW battery energy storage system (BESS) in Bathgate, Scotland, will see £1 million made available for community-led investment over the project’s lifetime.

OnPath recently sold its shares in the Kype Muir Wind Farm Extension, the first UK project to use turbines with a 200 metre tip height, to funds owned by Schroders Greencoat.

In 2023, OnPath was acquired by Canadian investment manager Brookfield Asset Management, in a deal worth around $1 billion (£820 million). Brookfield made its first foray into the UK rooftop solar sector in November 2024 with the £220 million acquisition of Atrato Onsite Energy’s commercial and residential rooftop solar portfolio.

Around the same time it also entered the offshore wind market, taking a 12.5% minority stake in four UK offshore wind farms belonging to Danish energy company and developer Ørsted.

In November 2023, UK utility Octopus Energy’s generation arm acquired a 12.5% stake in the Walney Extension offshore wind development, which has been operational since 2018. Brookfield has a 20% stake in the utility, taken on as part of its acquisition of Australian Origin Energy.

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More

Green Hydrogen Summit UK & Ireland 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More
Tags
brookfield, business, decarbonisation, Investment, market, onpath energy, Renewables, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pylons stretching across a field

Ofgem opens consultation on removing 50MW capacity market limit

a laptop screen showing a graph going up and down

Wattstor launches flexi-capped renewable business tariff

pexels-kindelmedia-9800006

EDF partners Hypervolt for EV charging frequency response

image

‘Focus on system benefits’: Ofgem call for input on LDES scheme shows evolving requirements

A hand lays a thin cable into a metal channel set into the ground

Government releases cross-pavement EV charging guidelines

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.