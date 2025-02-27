News
Supply
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
February 27, 2025

Bute Energy lands £600 million investment from CIP

By Kit Million Ross
a white man in a suit stands at a lectern in front of advert banners making a speech
Stuart George, managing director of Bute Energy, announcing the investment. Image: Bute Energy.

Welsh energy producer Bute Energy has announced that it has received a landmark £600 million investment from Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).

CIP will take a significant minority equity stake in both Bute Energy, which develops onshore wind projects in Wales, and Bute Energy’s sister company Green CEN Cymru, which focuses on grid development.

Ed Miliband, secretary of state for energy and climate change, called the investment a “vote of confidence in our mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower”. He added: “Renewable energy will be front and centre of our clean power system, with companies like Bute Energy and Green GEN Cymru delivering the projects the UK needs to bring down energy bills, protect our energy security, and create good jobs for the future.”

Managing director of Bute Energy, Stuart George, agreed, adding: “We’re incredibly proud of our partnership with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and the opportunities this investment will provide to businesses and communities across Wales.

“This investment is a vote of confidence by one of the biggest global investors in renewable energy in Wales and in Bute Energy’s plans to deliver the single largest investment in onshore wind in Wales.”

Big plans for Bute Energy

Bute Energy is in the process of developing a network of ten onshore wind energy parks across Wales. All of these are currently in the planning system, and according to Stuart George, the company is aiming to have the cabinet secretary make decisions on six of these parks across the summer of 2025. If approved, the total capacity of these energy parks could total 1GW, with another 1GW of capacity currently waiting for planning approval.

Bute Energy has also called for an overhaul of the Welsh planning system in order to meet clean energy targets by 2030. In an open letter, George noted that the Welsh planning office was facing increasing delays, including six-month delays to new applications for large-scale Developments of National Significance. He stated: “These challenges must be addressed with urgency if we are to build at the speed and scale necessary to combat the climate crisis.”

Meanwhile, the company has also been involved in efforts to tackle the green skills gap. In November of last year, Bute Energy launched its Net Zero Skills Strategy in order to help encourage young people to enter the green workforce and fill the 25,000 green roles Wales is projected to need by 2050. The programme focuses primarily on engaging young people in schools, but also includes upskilling and training programmes through partnerships with Careers Wales and further education institutions across Wales.

Green Hydrogen Summit UK & Ireland 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More
Tags
bute energy, CIP, copenhagen infrastructure partners, decarbonisation, Finance, onshore wind, Renewables, Wales
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
a boat on the sea with wind turbines behind

ScottishPower and Stillstrom research electric ships for offshore wind operations

Two hands hold a large interconnector cable, cut so the cross section can be seen

LionLink interconnector project chooses Walberswick as preferred landfall location

DSO-flex-1 (1)

How we can supercharge the UK’s energy storage future

Dan McGrail GB Energy

GB Energy appoints interim CEO Dan McGrail

an overhead view of machinery

Volklec teams up with FEB for tech and knowledge transfer

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.