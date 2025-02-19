Calls for government to ‘stick to its guns’ on ZEV mandate

As the consultation on the zero-emissions vehicle (ZEV) nears close, a number of industry stakeholders are urging the government to hold firm on its commitment to deliver a robust mandate.
The consultation, which opened on 24 December 2024 and closed yesterday (18 February 2025), sought views on the 2030 deadline for ending the sale of new internal combustion engine (ICE) cars in the UK, as well as cars and vans that may be excluded from the regulations.
The proposals for the consultation suggest that an emissions limit for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and hybrid (HEV) vehicles could be established, suggesting that a limit of 115gCO2/km be applied to new PHEVs and HEVs from 2030. However, some in the renewable energy sector feel like this does not go far enough, including the Renewable Energy Association (REA), which said it “strongly opposes” the inclusion of full hybrid vehicles in those permitted for sale after 2030. The REA’s head of transport and innovation, Matthew Adams, said: “If the government is serious about reaching its zero-emissions targets, then it must remain steadfast in its commitments and keep the ZEV mandate as is.
“This isn’t the time to bow down to the demands of certain vehicle manufacturers and any ‘zero emission’ ambition must align with the technology that will help us get there. That’s battery electric vehicles and not full hybrid vehicles, which are essentially petrol vehicles in all but name.”
He added: “By sticking to their guns, the government will show that they’re serious about their clean transport and energy plans”.
Additionally, the REA has put forward several key recommendations to the government as part of its response to the consultation. The REA states that the government should create a new fund for depot charging to help overcome grid connection issues, mandating that medium and large businesses offer an EV salary sacrifice programme, increase road fuel duty, and provide increased tax credits for vehicle to grid (V2G) compatible vehicles, introduce a government-backed loan scheme to help consumers buy EVs, and increase the Rapid Charging Fund to include HGV charging infrastructure.
BEAMA, the trade association for energy infrastructure manufacturers, has also made its own recommendations. These include lowering VAT for public charging to the level of domestic charging, increasing the extent and availability of tax credits for EV research and development, ensuring that the cost of EV charging always remains below that of fossil fuel use, and increasing investment in electricity networks.
BEAMA CEO Yselkla Farmer said: “We are seeing continued growth in the EV market, and we should applaud the UK for the progress we have made to date. Current government incentives and regulation provide vital market confidence and keep us on this upward trajectory. We are doing well but we aren’t yet winning the race for investment against other countries and for this we need to keep demonstrating that clear and ambitious pathway, while removing barriers to speed up the deployment of infrastructure. My hope is the UK’s forthcoming Industrial Strategy will also help bolster confidence in the market to invest against a strong EV rollout pathway.”
Dan Caesar, CEO of industry-to-consumer body EVUK said: “EVUK supports the government’s engagement with industry to help consumers get behind the wheel of the latest EVs. The ZEV Mandate is already helping to increase consumer choice and lower prices. But now we need to work on the next wave of adoption – the early mainstream – to create a thriving second-hand EV market, alongside a growing new EV market. Above all we must end ‘consumer confusion’ and educate car buyers about the many benefits of driving electric, including cost savings.”