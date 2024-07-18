CCC: UK severely behind on 2030 decarbonisation targets

A report by the Climate Change Committee (CCC) has signaled that urgent action is required to get the UK back on track with its 2030 carbon emission reduction target; both solar and wind deployment are behind schedule.
According to the organisation’s Progress in Reducing Emissions 2024 Report to Parliament, annual offshore wind installations must increase by at least threefold by 2030, onshore wind installations must double, and solar installations increase fivefold.
In addition, approximately 10% of existing homes in the UK will need to be heated by a heat pump, compared to only approximately 1% today. The market share of new electric vehicles (EVs) must increase from 16.5% today to nearly 100%.
One reason the CCC cited for the UK losing track of its 2030 target is the Conservative government’s steps back in the last year before Labour’s recent landslide victory in the general election. For instance, although the Conservative government sought to remove the de facto ban on onshore wind developments in England, little was done to ease this.
The CCC’s report read that the previous government gave “inconsistent messages on its commitment to the actions needed to reach net zero, with cancellations of, and delays and exemptions to, important policies”. It went on to state that the government claimed to be acting in the country’s long-term interests, but there was no evidence backing the claim that dialling back ambition would reduce costs to citizens.
Ramp-up rates can be achieved with urgency from new government
The ramp-up rates quoted by the CCC can be achieved, but the new government must take immediate and urgent action.
One recommendation made by the organisation calls for the reversal of recent policy setbacks which have hindered progress, including the exemption of 20% of households from the 2035 phase-out of fossil-fuel boilers and the relaxation of regulations requiring landlords to enhance the energy efficiency of rented properties.
The report also advocates for reinstituting the 2030 deadline for ending the sale of new fossil-fuel cars and vans, stressing the importance of swift action to mitigate the adverse impacts of these policy rollbacks.
To further support the transition to a greener economy, the report suggests removing planning obstacles for the installation of heat pumps, EV chargepoints, and onshore wind farms. It also calls for the initiation of an extensive decarbonisation programme focused on public sector buildings, ensuring that future renewable energy contracts for difference (CfD) auctions are designed effectively to achieve a target of at least 50GW of offshore wind by 2030.
The acceleration of industrial heat electrification processes has been identified as a priority, with recommendations to fortify the UK Emissions Trading Scheme to foster decarbonisation. It also highlights the need for increased efforts in tree planting and peatland restoration to meet later carbon budgets and achieve net zero objectives, urging an end to delays hindering progress.
The CCC deems finalising and opening market-friendly business models essential to supporting the large-scale deployment of engineered removals. Furthermore, the group advises the publication of a strategy to enhance skills and support workers in transitioning sectors, alongside a call to strengthen the National Adaptation Programme (NAP3) with clear objectives and integration into broader national policy goals.