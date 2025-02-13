CCS launches scheme to aid councils in procuring EV infrastructure

The Crown Commercial Service (CCS) has launched a new scheme to help local authorities procure electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, such as chargepoints.
Thanks to a collaboration between the CCS, the Department for Transport (DfT), and the support body for the Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) Fund, local authorities will now be able to access bespoke template documents to aid the process of procuring EV chargepoints and other infrastructure.
The scheme aims to simplify the process of procuring such hardware by providing customisable templates that local authorities can use to create their own set of tender documents when running a tender process ahead of purchasing infrastructure. The documents also help to streamline the procurement process by providing a set of draft terms and conditions that can be adapted to the needs of each individual tender.
According to the CCS, the template documents align with DfT guidance on procurement and have been reviewed by both buyers and suppliers of this technology to ensure they are fit for purpose and easy to use.
Philip Orumwense, commercial director and chief procurement officer for Technology at Crown Commercial Service, said: “This initiative exemplifies our dedication to providing local authorities with the tools and commercial solutions they need to efficiently and effectively procure EV charging infrastructure. By offering this service, we are reducing burdens on local government whilst supporting access to sustainable transport solutions across a rapidly growing supplier base.”
Nick Harvey, senior programme manager at Energy Saving Trust, said: “Since the LEVI Fund’s inception, the LEVI Support Body has developed products, resources and services that assist local authorities in navigating the complexities of EV charging infrastructure procurement and deployment. This suite of procurement templates and guidance documents is another example of our commitment to creating effective and user-friendly support.”
The mission for more chargepoints
The UK government has set a mission to have 300,000 publicly available chargepoints operational by 2030, and has made significant efforts to achieve this.
In late January, the government announced that its National Wealth Fund (NWF) would invest £65 million in EV charging firm Connected Kerb to support the rollout of EV chargers across the UK.
Meanwhile, the National Audit Office (NAO) recently stated that the UK is on track to meet its 2030 target for public EV chargepoint installations, with 64,632 EV chargers installed across the UK as of July last year – in line with DfT projections. However, the NAO noted that the estimate does not factor in where chargepoints should be installed. This has created a significant regional divide between urban areas and rural areas where charging infrastructure is often limited, and even between the capital and smaller cities.