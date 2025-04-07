News
Emobility
April 7, 2025

Char.gy to install UK’s largest charging infrastructure project

By Kit Million Ross
a car plugged in to charge
The deal is said to be worth around £130 million. Image: Pexels/Kindel Media.

EV charging infrastructure developer Char.gy has announced a landmark partnership with Brighton and Hove City Council to install over 6,000 new EV chargepoints across Brighton and Hove.

Brighton and Hove City Council is one of the first local authorities to draw down on its Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) funding—funding pools to which each local authority has access.

Under this partnership with Brighton and Hove City Council, which is valued at £130 million, Char.gy will install over 6,000 on-street chargers in residential areas across Brighton and Hove, situated near homes to ensure that locals can take advantage of lower-cost charging. Char.gy notes that people who have access to on-street charging near their homes can take advantage of cheaper overnight charging tariffs in much the same way those who have access to charging at home. The company claims that it offers the lowest available rates for EV charging, with one tariff charging 39p/kWh for overnight use.

Quentin Wilson, founder of EV policy campaign group FairCharge, welcomes the initiative, stating: “Such a huge and very visible deployment of on-street chargers will help create consumer confidence in charging infrastructure and show other local authorities that with ambition and government LEVI funding it’s possible to offer chargers to the neglected 30% of EV drivers who can’t charge at home.”

This is the first of several similar schemes to be implemented across the country over the next two years, something which John Lewis, CEO of Char.gy, called “a huge moment for the country and its EV ambitions”. Lewis added: “This stands as a powerful first example of how the public and private sectors are coming together to deliver impactful projects that stimulate the demand for EVs and bring the country meaningfully closer to achieving our sustainability goals.”

EV chargepoint rollout picks up pace, but barriers remain

According to EV chargepoint mapping service Zapmap, the public charging network across the UK supports over two million charging sessions per month.

The rollout of EV charging infrastructure is well on track to meet the target of having 300,000 public chargepoints installed by 2030, according to government statistics, with 73,000 chargepoints installed as of the beginning of 2025. However, a recent report from the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) revealed that too few chargepoints are being installed outside the hotspot areas of London and the South East of England, areas which currently play host to 43% of the UK’s charging infrastructure.

