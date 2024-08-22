ChargePlace Scotland plugs into Octopus Electroverse

EV drivers will now be able to access the majority of chargers in Scotland through the Octopus Electroverse app, thanks to a new partnership with ChargePlace Scotland.
Nearly 2,900 ChargePlace Scotland chargers are now accessible through the Electroverse app, representing the majority of chargers in Scotland. An additional partnership with Evolt Charging adds another 800+ Evolt chargers across the UK to the Electroverse app.
ChargePlace Scotland is Scotland’s national EV charging network, funded by the Scottish government. It has seen rapid growth in chargepoint availability in recent years, having increased chargepoint numbers almost 50-fold in under a decade.
Octopus Electroverse eliminates the need for customers to download multiple apps to pay for EV charging through their “one card, one app” model. The app also integrates a map, route planner, and Apple CarPlay support.
Matt Davies, director of Octopus Electroverse, said: “We’re thrilled to bring ChargePlace Scotland on board, supercharging our mission to simplify public electric car charging. Drivers can now seamlessly access thousands of Scottish chargers at just one tap. ChargePlace Scotland has been a trailblazer in building out EV infrastructure – and together, we’re driving towards a better future for EV drivers.”
Stephen Trayner, customer service director at ChargePlace Scotland/Evolt, said: “This partnership with Octopus is another great step forward for ChargePlace Scotland and driver choice. It demonstrates Transport Scotland and Evolt Charging’s commitment to cooperation that delivers a just transition, confidence in EVs, and furthers operation of Scotland’s network. Ease of access is crucial to Scotland and the UK’s EV growth – and this makes John O’Groats to Lands End an even simpler EV reality.”
Octopus Electroverse currently has 950 charge point brands available to use on the app across 40 countries, giving customers access to over 800,000 chargers around Europe.
This is not the first high-profile addition to the Electroverse network made this summer. In July, chargepoint operator Believ was added to the network, adding 1,400 new chargepoints to Electroverse.
Earlier this year, taxi firm Addison Lee signed a deal with Octopus Energy to give its cab drivers a streamlined and discounted experience, and Octopus has even begun looking to the skies through a partnership with aircraft charging network AeroVolt.