ChargeUK calls on next government to accelerate chargepoint rollout

ChargeUK has published a manifesto for the next government, laying out a 12-step plan to ensure UK charging infrastructure provision stays ahead of demand. The recommended measures focus on three main themes: more chargers, making EV ownership more affordable and maximising private investment.
Our Electric Future: ChargeUK’s manifesto for the next Government states that EV charging infrastructure is critical to achieving net zero; “we ask that all political parties commit to work with the sector to accelerate rollout, support investment and make the UK the best place in the world to drive and charge an EV”.
The trade association, launched in April this year, represents companies involved in installing, operating and supporting chargepoint infrastructure and is publicly committed to investing over £6 billion by 2030.
Last week, a report by the National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) confirmed that the UK is on track to achieve the Government’s goal of 300,000 public chargepoints by 2030.
Vicky Read, CEO of ChargeUK, said: “There are already 60,000 public chargepoints now available in the UK. This, combined with over half a million home and workplace chargers, means that today’s EV drivers can be sure the charging infrastructure will be there for them.
“One in three of those public chargers was installed in the last year, underlining the pace with which the rollout is taking place.”
According to the manifesto, chargepoint operators (CPOs) are deploying infrastructure at a ‘record pace’, but grid connections could be sped up with government intervention to agree on a voluntary code with all distribution network operators (DNOs).
Ensuring timely deployment, CPOs should be able to use permits rather than Section 50 licenses, preventing unnecessary use of Section 115e licenses. Furthermore, Permitted Development Rights would be extended to include supporting infrastructure, like substations.
Public charging should be made more affordable, balancing the field for EV drivers who do not have at-home charging: ChargeUK has called on the next government to equalise VAT at 5% for private and public charging.
Read added: “ChargeUK’s members want to go faster—we know that providing infrastructure ahead of demand is essential if we are to give the UK’s future EV drivers the confidence to switch. We also know that our infrastructure has to be easy for drivers to use and that it must be affordable.
“Our manifesto details a comprehensive plan to support the UK’s transition to net zero, ensuring convenient, affordable, and accessible charging for all drivers.”