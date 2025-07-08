News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
July 8, 2025

China announces 2027 target for 100,000 high-speed EV chargers

By Kit Million Ross
a large car plugged into an EV charger surrounded by blossoming trees and with shops with chinese lettering on in the background
Priority for upgrades is set to be given to charging facilities that have a utilisation rate of over 40% during major holidays and festivals. Image: Patrick Shaun via Unsplash.

The Chinese government announced that it now aims to have over 100,000 high-speed EV chargers installed in cities across the country by the year 2027.

The General Office of the National Development and Reform Commission released a statement urging EV charging infrastructure firms to move towards upgrading slower EV charging facilities with high-speed chargers, particularly noting the rise in popularity in EV charger units with a single-gun charging power of over 250kW.

Priority for upgrades is set to be given to charging facilities that have a utilisation rate of over 40% during major holidays and festivals, and the central government is asking provincial planning departments to work together with private sector EV charging firms to “reasonably determine the development goals and construction tasks of high-power charging facilities in charging network planning” as part of the redevelopment projects.

Furthermore, EV infrastructure operators were encouraged to make efforts to ensure that high-power charging facilities function with “high-safety, high-quality and high-efficiency”.

The announcement calls for charging infrastructure firms to accelerate the development and rollout of intelligent operation and maintenance platforms, improve the operating status monitoring and fault handling capabilities of charging facilities and work to meet an equipment availability rate of at least 98% across all charging units.

Additionally, power grid companies have been directed to actively carry out research on the impact of high-power EV charging on regional electricity distribution systems to establish how best to upgrade the electricity grid according to the needs of China’s skyrocketing number of EV drivers. Electricity firms are also asked to encourage the development of EV charging facilities supported by solar PV generation and energy storage facilities, according to the appropriate needs of each region.

Data from Rho Motion notes that China led the installation of fast DC chargers (of over 22kW capacity) around the world in May, adding 61,000 new fast chargers during the month, a total of 12,000 more than it added in April of this year. Across both AC and DC chargers, China currently has almost four million installed units, having added 389,900 new units between January and April of 2025.

Of the almost 22 million passenger EVs BloombergNEF predicts will be sold around the world this year, nearly two-thirds are expected to be sold in China, up from 65% of all EVs sold in 2024. By the year 2030, BloombergNEF estimates that China will have an EV penetration of 80%, while only 52% of European cars will be EVs.

Our publisher, Solar Media, will soon launch a brand-new site dedicated to global EV charging infrastructure developments. Called EV Infrastructure News, the site will track market trends, technological breakthroughs and project developments from around the globe. Please visit and follow the official LinkedIn page to learn more.

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2025

1 October 2025
London, UK
Join us for the EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit; your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025

2 October 2025
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
China, decarbonisation, electric vehicles, ev charging, evie, evie25, EVIES, evies25, market, policy, Renewables
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
an ev plugged into a charger

E.ON Next launches pilot for no upfront cost EV chargers

a battery energy storage unit painted white and bearing the moment energy logo stands alone and outside

Moment Energy’s Canadian EV battery repurposing hub opens

Screenshot 2025-07-03 172805

V2G in Australia: Ausgrid’s breakthrough in vehicle-to-grid technology

The Clean Power 2030 Summits.

‘The skills are immutable’: Plugging the UK’s green energy skills gap

WhatsApp Image 2025-07-01 at 09.08.24

UK remains an ‘attractive’ space for clean energy investment

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.