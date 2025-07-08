China announces 2027 target for 100,000 high-speed EV chargers

The Chinese government announced that it now aims to have over 100,000 high-speed EV chargers installed in cities across the country by the year 2027.
The General Office of the National Development and Reform Commission released a statement urging EV charging infrastructure firms to move towards upgrading slower EV charging facilities with high-speed chargers, particularly noting the rise in popularity in EV charger units with a single-gun charging power of over 250kW.
Priority for upgrades is set to be given to charging facilities that have a utilisation rate of over 40% during major holidays and festivals, and the central government is asking provincial planning departments to work together with private sector EV charging firms to “reasonably determine the development goals and construction tasks of high-power charging facilities in charging network planning” as part of the redevelopment projects.
Furthermore, EV infrastructure operators were encouraged to make efforts to ensure that high-power charging facilities function with “high-safety, high-quality and high-efficiency”.
The announcement calls for charging infrastructure firms to accelerate the development and rollout of intelligent operation and maintenance platforms, improve the operating status monitoring and fault handling capabilities of charging facilities and work to meet an equipment availability rate of at least 98% across all charging units.
Additionally, power grid companies have been directed to actively carry out research on the impact of high-power EV charging on regional electricity distribution systems to establish how best to upgrade the electricity grid according to the needs of China’s skyrocketing number of EV drivers. Electricity firms are also asked to encourage the development of EV charging facilities supported by solar PV generation and energy storage facilities, according to the appropriate needs of each region.
Data from Rho Motion notes that China led the installation of fast DC chargers (of over 22kW capacity) around the world in May, adding 61,000 new fast chargers during the month, a total of 12,000 more than it added in April of this year. Across both AC and DC chargers, China currently has almost four million installed units, having added 389,900 new units between January and April of 2025.
Of the almost 22 million passenger EVs BloombergNEF predicts will be sold around the world this year, nearly two-thirds are expected to be sold in China, up from 65% of all EVs sold in 2024. By the year 2030, BloombergNEF estimates that China will have an EV penetration of 80%, while only 52% of European cars will be EVs.
