Chris Stark to lead ‘Mission Control’ for clean power

Former chief executive of the Climate Change Committee (CCC) Chris Stark has been appointed as head of the UK’s new “Mission Control” department to move the UK towards clean energy by 2030.
The new Energy Secretary Ed Miliband made the announcement yesterday (July 9), noting that the new Mission Control will have a “relentless focus” on moving the UK to “clean, homegrown power” to avert the climate crisis and cut household energy bills.
Miliband added: “Years of underinvestment has left our country suffering energy insecurity, with working people paying the price through their energy bills and a cost-of-living crisis.
“That cannot happen again. This new Mission Control centre, benefitting from the expertise and experience of Chris Stark’s leadership—and bringing together the brightest and best in the national interest—will have a laser-like focus on delivering our mission of clean power by 2030.
“Making Britain a clean energy superpower will not only keep bills down, it will also create hundreds of thousands of good jobs, while protecting national security by keeping dictators out of our energy markets. And, of course, it will allow us to play a leading role in tackling the climate crisis.”
Chris Stark is well-versed in the importance of climate action. As well as serving as chief executive of the CCC for six years, during which time he introduced the now legally binding 2050 net zero target, he has worked as chief executive of the Carbon Trust and is currently an Honorary Professor at the University of Glasgow’s Centre for Public Policy.
Commenting on his appointment, Chris Stark said: “Tackling the climate crisis and accelerating the transition to clean power is the country’s biggest challenge and its greatest opportunity. By taking action now, we can put the UK at the forefront of the global race to net zero—driving down our carbon emissions but also cutting bills for households.
“It is a privilege to head up this work alongside the country’s top energy experts who will make this mission a reality.”
Industry reacts
Various figures from across the energy industry have expressed support for the new Mission Control, with many highlighting the expertise of Chris Stark as a positive for the new body.
Lawrence Slade, chief executive of Energy Networks Association (ENA), said: “Delivering the clean power mission requires a staggering amount of coordination. Chris’s expertise will be invaluable in this role and we look forward to working with him and the government over the coming weeks and months.”
Speaking to The Guardian, Shaun Spiers, executive director of the Green Alliance thinktank praised the new Labour government for its quick action on climate, noting that the appointment and new body “shows the government is ambitious and serious about delivering on its clean energy promises, and is really reassuring”.
John Pettigrew, CEO of National Grid said: “Accelerating the decarbonisation of the UK’s energy system is critical to bring bills down in the long term, create new jobs and unlock economic growth across the country. Innovation, collaboration and urgency are key to achieving this, and we’re looking forward to working closely with government, Ofgem and industry stakeholders as part of the government’s Mission Control.”
Fintan Slye, CEO of the Electricity System Operator stated that he is “excited” to work with the Secretary of State on developing new energy plans, adding: “I also look forward to working with industry and stakeholders across Great Britain as we undertake this critical analysis.”