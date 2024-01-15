Chris Stark steps down as chief executive of the CCC to join Carbon Trust

Chris Stark has announced he will step down from his position as chief executive of the Climate Change Committee (CCC) to join the Carbon Trust in the same role later this year.
Stark has been in his position at the CCC since April 2018, overseeing the production of over 100 publications, including six UK progress reports.
These include the CCC’s UK Climate Change Risk Assessment published in 2021 and as well as the organisation’s independent advice on the path to Net Zero for the UK detailed in the Sixth Carbon Budget.
In its Progress in reducing emissions: 2022 Report to Parliament, the CCC also warned that “major failures” could mean current government programmes will not be enough to deliver net zero.
Under Stark’s leadership, the committee also recommended the net zero by 2050 target for the UK which was put into law under the Prime Minister at the time, Theresa May, which made the UK the first major economy to legislate such a binding climate target.
“It’s been a privilege to lead the Climate Change Committee team over such an important period. I’m so proud of the analysis and advice we have produced in the last six years,” said Stark.
“The dedication and professionalism of the CCC team, coupled with the vast knowledge of our Committee members are central to the organisation’s success. The CCC is in great shape for its next phase of work. I’ll continue to be one of its loudest supporters.”
Professor Piers Forster, interim chair of the CCC called Stark a “dedicated public servant” stating that the Committee was “incredibly grateful to Chris for his contribution over the last six years.”