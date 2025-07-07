Clean Energy Canada urges caution over potential EV Availability Standard rollback

Think tank Clean Energy Canada has urged caution over reports that the federal government is set to update its EV Availability Standard.
Reports detailed in Canada’s The Globe and Mail state that changes are set to be made to the EV sales mandate following a meeting between leading automotive leaders and the Canadian Prime Minister, Mark Carney.
Automotive leaders, including Brian Kingston, the CEO of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association, and the CEOs of Ford Canada and Stellantis Canada, were reportedly left “cautiously optimistic” following the meeting.
The organisation emphasises that while the EV Availability Standard is critical for increasing consumer access to EVs, it should be part of a broader policy framework. This framework should also enhance consumer choice, reduce EV prices, and support Canadian households alongside the auto industry.
Pressure from the automotive industry on the EV Availability Standard
Much of the pressure to revert the EV Availability Standard is being spearheaded by the automotive industry, which is heavily entangled with the country’s southern neighbour, the US.
The US has become increasingly isolated from the rest of the world due to its recent EV and clean energy rollbacks under Donald Trump’s administration.
Indeed, the think tank states that the recent signing of the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ is set to result in an estimated 830,000 renewable energy jobs (many of these EV- and battery-related) that will be lost or not created by 2030 as developers cancel a significant number of the announced clean energy manufacturing facilities.
As such, the automotive industry has argued that additional support and relief should be granted to support the uptake of EVs in Canada, especially given the tariffs the US imposed on the country at the start of the year.
However, Clean Energy Canada argues that the EV Availability Standard is a policy for consumers, not the auto sector. It should maintain the financial support it grants Canadian citizens to switch to EVs.
The think tank also references the UK government’s leadership in supporting the EV sector and citizen uptake of clean mobility solutions via the Zero Emission Vehicle Mandate (ZEV mandate).
Critics branded revised changes to the ZEV mandate earlier this year as “disastrous.” The now-confirmed ZEV mandate permits sales of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and ICE vans until 2035.
What is the EV Availability Standard?
Canada’s Electric Vehicle Availability Standard is a policy designed to ensure that automakers supply sufficient EVs to meet the growing demand from Canadian consumers.
The policy aims to make it easier for Canadians to access EVs by increasing their availability, requiring a certain percentage of automakers’ vehicles to be electric.
The standard works with other measures, such as financial incentives for EV buyers, investments in charging infrastructure, and support for domestic EV manufacturing.
Clean Energy Canada’s recommendations for the EV Availability Standard
Clean Energy Canada has also responded to the reports by offering key recommendations to ensure the policy effectively supports Canada’s transition to clean transportation.
The think tank underscores the importance of integrating the EV Availability Standard with other supportive measures. These include:
Financial support to reduce the upfront cost of EVs, making them more affordable for Canadian households. The federal government has already invested nearly CA$3 billion (£1.62 billion) in consumer incentives, which Clean Energy Canada views as a vital component of the broader strategy.
Expanding the network of EV chargers across Canada to ensure drivers can charge their vehicles conveniently. The government has committed CA$1.2 billion to charging infrastructure, a move that Clean Energy Canada supports as essential for widespread EV adoption.
Strengthening Canada’s EV manufacturing sector through investments and policies that create jobs and foster innovation. The auto industry has already benefited from over CA$50 billion in government investments, which Clean Energy Canada sees as a critical step in building a robust EV ecosystem.
Our publisher, Solar Media, will soon launch a brand-new site dedicated to global EV charging infrastructure developments. Called EV Infrastructure News, the site will track market trends, technological breakthroughs and project developments from around the globe. Please visit and follow the official LinkedIn page to learn more.