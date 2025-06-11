Clean Power 2030 Summits: Powering the UK’s Renewable Energy Future

Join us on 1-2 July 2025 at the Leonardo Royal Hotel London Tower Bridge for the Clean Power 2030 Summits – a groundbreaking event bringing together the UK Solar Summit, Wind Power Finance & Investment Summit, and Green Hydrogen Summit under one roof.
Transforming the UK’s Energy Landscape
With the UK targeting 95% clean electricity by 2030 and having already transitioned over 62% of its electricity supply to low-carbon sources, the momentum across renewable energy sectors is undeniable:
- Solar capacity reached 21GW after adding 2.3GW in 2024, with forecasts of a further 3-3.5GW to come online in 2025 – the strongest year since 2015.
- A record 15GW of wind capacity was submitted for planning during 2024, with the UK now boasting over 30GW of operational wind capacity and the UK government recently announcing a £300 million investment into offshore supply chains through newly formed state energy company Great British Energy
- Green hydrogen development is accelerating with 3,768MW in planning and 19MW operational, supported by government allocation rounds – SSE and Equinor recently secured planning consent for what they claim is the UK’s first hydrogen-to-power project
One Ticket, Three Summits
Your ticket grants full access to two days of content and networking spanning the UK’s entire renewable energy ecosystem. The Clean Power 2030 Summits serve as a pivotal platform for infrastructure funds, developers, utilities, transmission and distribution companies, and financiers to collaborate on scaling renewable deployment and securing the over £40 billion annual investment needed for our energy future.
Ministerial Leadership
Michael Shanks MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, will deliver the keynote Ministerial Address on “The Path to Clean Power 2030,” outlining the government’s strategic vision. This follows an announcement from the minister in April of this year that the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) will update the Connections Reform Annex of the Clean Power 2030 Action Plan (CPAP) to ensure the solar industry’s true pipeline capacity is accurately reflected in the CPAP.
Strategic Timing Amid Major Policy Developments
The Summits coincide with significant reforms to the Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme for Allocation Round 7 (AR7), including:
- Streamlined budget publication processes
- New Clean Industry Bonus providing financial support for offshore wind developers targeting investment in industrial areas of the UK.
- Strategic focus on securing over 12 GW of offshore wind capacity and shifting the previous monetary budget to a “capacity ambition”
- Enhanced balance between renewable deployment and consumer costs
Summit Highlights
UK Solar Summit: Bringing together leading developers, investors and policymakers to explore solar’s evolving role in the UK energy mix. Featuring Neil McDermott, CEO of the Low Carbon Contracts Company (LCCC), leading a crucial session on AR7 impacts and expectations.
Wind Power & Investment Summit: Following the UK Government’s £300 million investment into domestic offshore wind supply chains, this summit connects senior government officials, investors and wind developers to secure financing, originate projects and share market intelligence.
Green Hydrogen Summit UK: Where leading offtakers, investors, policymakers, and developers address scaling green hydrogen in the UK. Sessions cover funding strategies, policy and regulation, infrastructure deployment, and hydrogen integration with e-fuels and green ammonia.
A number of networking opportunities will also be available at the event, including:
- Clean Power 2030 Industrial Working Group: Join an exclusive, high-level roundtable discussion uniting industry leaders and policymakers to shape the future of clean power integration across the UK’s industrial landscape.
- Drinks Reception: As the day’s discussions end, unwind and indulge in an evening of relaxed networking. Whether you’re looking to deepen existing relationships or spark new collaborations, the Solar Media team invites you to mingle with peers and future partners.
- SAF Implementation Strategy Workshop: This lightning discussion session brings together industry leaders, policymakers and innovators to tackle challenges in implementing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and hydrogen technologies in UK aviation.
