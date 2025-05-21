News
Emobility, Regulation, Tech
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
May 21, 2025

Climate Change Committee delivers first Scottish carbon budget advice

By Molly Green
For the 2026-2030 period, the CCC recommends that Scotland’s carbon emissions reach 57% lower than 1990 levels. Image: Climate Change Committee.

The Climate Change Committee (CCC) has responded to the Scottish government’s first request for carbon emissions reduction advice.

As it does for the UK government, Northern Ireland assembly and Welsh parliament, the CCC has set out its recommendations for Scotland’s carbon budgets and how to meet them.

The CCC was established under the Climate Change Act of 2008, is required to regularly advise the UK government on its legally binding carbon emissions limits, known as the carbon budget, as well as provide advice to the government on how this can be achieved.

For the 2026-2030 period, it recommends that Scotland’s carbon emissions reach 57% lower than 1990 levels, including its share of international aviation and shipping levels. By the period between 2041 and 2045, the CCC says Scottish carbon emissions should be 97% lower than 1990 levels.

According to the committee, as of 2022, emissions were 50% below 1990 levels. It also states that meeting the budgets it has recommended will have a net cost of about 0.4% of Scotland’s GDP per year, but will also bring “significant” wider economic benefits for the country.

Professor Piers Forster, interim chair of the CCC, said the advice is a “good news story about how Scotland can decarbonise.”

He added: “We do need to see action now. The Scottish government has devolved powers to deliver the necessary emissions reductions in key sectors, particularly buildings, surface transport, agriculture and land use.”

In its pathways, the CCC sees nearly half of Scotland’s emissions reductions coming from electrification, in particular the rollout of EVs.

The CCC’s advice suggests that heat pumps and EVs could be deployed in Scotland as rapidly as in other countries, if models like Norway and Denmark’s EV rollout and Sweden and Finland’s for heat pumps are followed.

Pathways for Scotland projected by the committee see the capacity of offshore and onshore wind and solar more than triple, from 15GW in 2023 to 49GW by 2035, increasing to 66GW by 2045. This contributes 98% of electricity generation in the country in 2035.

By 2035, the CCC projects that three-fifths of cars and vans on Scottish roads will be fully electric, reaching 94% of cars and vans by 2045. In 2023, the proportion was 2.2% of cars and 0.8% for vans.

In its UK-wide carbon budget, the CCC forecasts that by 2040, around 80% of cars and 74% of vans on UK roads will be EVs. Speaking at an industry event last month, CCC CEO Emma Pinchbeck called transport the “hero sector” for decarbonisation over the next decade.

The CCC makes 18 priority recommendations to the Scottish government to meet its carbon budgets, including expanding EV charging and travel infrastructure, working with the UK government to develop engagement strategy to provide clear, trusted information about the most impactful low-carbon choices for households.

Another key recommendation by the CCC is that the UK government acts to make electricity cheaper. The Scottish government should work with the Westminster government to ensure policy costs and levies are removed from electricity bills. This will impact Scotland’s ability to decarbonise at the pace it has set.

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More

Green Hydrogen Summit UK 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2025

1 October 2025
London, UK
Join us for theEV Infrastructure and Energy Summit; your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025

2 October 2025
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
carbon budget, CCC, decarbonisation, electric vehicles, Energy Usage, policy, Renewables, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
wind turbines below a rainbow

Wales’ Fourth Carbon Budget demands 73% slash in emissions to 2035

Aldbrough Hydrogen Pathfinder

SSE, Equinor secure consent for ‘first of its kind’ hydrogen project in the UK

matthew-henry-yETqkLnhsUI-unsplash

Miliband, Ofgem approve NESO energy system planning methodology

54505270334_4d764e66ff_c

UK could participate in EU electricity markets under new deal to streamline energy trade

an ev plugged into a chargepoint

UK inches closer to 80,000 public charger milestone

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.