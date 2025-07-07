News
July 7, 2025

Connected Kerb to bring 30 EV chargepoints to West Sussex

By Kit Million Ross
a hand, lit by red light, plugs a car into an EV charger
The chargepoints will be delivered under an agreement with West Sussex Council. Image: Priscilla du Preez via Unsplash

Chargepoint operator (CPO) Connected Kerb has announced that it will expand the number of on-street EV chargers in West Sussex.

The 30 new EV chargepoints will be delivered by Connected Kerb thanks to a partnership with West Sussex Council and several other district and borough councils in the region.

Councillor Joy Dennis, the county council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, stated that the continuing work to roll out more EV chargepoints “underpins the local authority’s “commitment to a greener, more sustainable West Sussex for everyone”.

Dennis added: “The growing network of chargepoints directly supports our residents in making the switch to electric vehicles as we approach the 2035 deadline [for banning the sale of petrol and diesel cars]”

Chris Pateman-Jones, CEO of Connected Kerb, stated that the firm is proud to work with West Sussex County Council, praising the council’s efforts in “delivering one of the most ambitious and accessible public charging networks in the UK”.

He added: “Expanding this infrastructure is essential to making EV adoption realistic and convenient for everyone—particularly residents without off-street parking. This next phase is another important step towards building a cleaner, greener future for the county, giving drivers the confidence that reliable charging is never far away.”

Connected Kerb was recently the recipient of a major funding injection from the UK’s National Wealth Fund. In late January, the UK government announced that it would invest a total of £65 million into Connected Kerb to support the CPO’s efforts to expand EV charging facilities across the UK, an investment that Chris Pateman Jones called “game-changing”.

Of this £65 million total, £55 million is made up of an ordinary equity investment from the National Wealth fund, with a further £10 million ordinary equity investment coming from Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of Aviva plc. In 2022, Aviva Investors provided Connected Kerb with a £110 million cash boost to allow Connected Kerb to deliver 190,000 on-street EV chargers by 2030.

In August of last year, Connected Kerb signed a framework agreement with independent distribution network operator (IDNO) Eclipse Power, with the aim of speeding up the rollout of chargepoints across the country. As part of this agreement, Eclipse will engage with various stakeholders and distribution network operators (DNOs) to streamline the process of connecting chargepoints to the grid.

