News
Supply, Tech
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
September 27, 2024

Construction begins on Eastern Green Link 2

By Molly Green
EGL2 will see 436km cabling under the sea, coming ashore on the East Yorkshire coast and running for a further 68km underground to a new HVDC converter station at Drax. Image: National Grid.

National Grid and SSEN Transmission have begun construction of the Eastern Green Link 2 (EGL2), a 2GW subsea electricity link between Scotland and Yorkshire.

The £4.3 billion joint venture will see a 525kV, 2GW high voltage direct current (HVDC) subsea transmission cable from Peterhead in Scotland to Drax in England and has been pegged as the longest HVDC cable in the UK. Construction is expected to complete in 2029.

EGL2 will see 436km cabling under the sea, coming ashore on the East Yorkshire coast and running for a further 68km underground to a new HVDC converter station at Drax. It is the first of four currently proposed projects between Scotland and England, delivered in partnership by National Grid and SSEN.

Structural grid upgrade is a crucial element of integrating renewable energy generation into the UK’s electricity mix. In August, the UK’s energy regulator Ofgem approved a £3.4 billion funding package for the project, the largest single investment in British electricity transmission infrastructure to date.

The funding came as part of Ofgem’s new fast-track approval and funding system, the Accelerated Strategic Transmission Investment programme (ASTI). The ASTI is designed to speed up grid connection times for new offshore clean energy projects by a full two years. The grid connections queue is considered to be the greatest barrier to renewable energy rollout in the UK.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Akshay Kaul, Ofgem director general for infrastructure group, said: “Today is a historic occasion. Not only is construction starting on EGL2, Britain’s biggest ever electricity transmission project, but we’re also standing here two years earlier than we might have been thanks to Ofgem’s fast track new process which cuts red tape to get consumers across the country connected to renewable energy more quickly.”

Kaul also promised that the regulator is “poised to step in if needed to ensure efficiency and consumer benefit”, adding that Ofgem’s involvement with EGL2 “does not end here”.

Rising HVDC technology demand

Responding to the increasing demand for HVDC transmission cables, equipment manufacturer GE Vernova will expand its existing facilities in Stafford. The company says the expansion will help power renewable energy projects throughout Europe, Asia and North America, while also supporting the energy transition in the UK.

Of three Electrification Systems’ Grid Solutions business sites in Stafford, two will be expanded. The Redhill HVDC facility will double its valve manufacturing capacity with the installation of an additional Voltage-Sourced Converter (VSC) valve assembly line. 

Its transformer facility at Lichfield Road will be upgraded to boost capacity—the site recently produced transformers that have been installed in the North Sea to support the 1.4GW Sofia Offshore Wind Farm.

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo North America 2024

7 October 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI
The Battery Show and EVT Expo is moving! Now entering its 14th year, North America’s largest advanced battery event will take over Huntington Place in Downtown Detroit this October. Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo brings together engineers, business leaders, top-industry companies, and innovative thinkers to discover ground-breaking products and create powerful solutions for the future. More than 19,000 attendees are expected to take advantage of four full days of educational sessions, networking opportunities and, of course, explore the latest market innovations from over 1,150 exhibitors across one of the world’s largest battery technology trade shows. Become part of this great event!
Find Out More

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More
Tags
decarbonisation, egl2, GE Vernova, HVDC, National Grid, ofgem, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Power-lines-dusk-Pixabay-NC

Ofgem policy update to reduce cost to consumer of supplier failures

a gas stove flame below the ofgem logo

Ofgem increases spending cap for NESO transition; opens consultation on early competition regulations

Liverpool_ZB_house.width-800

Octopus Energy sets target for ‘Zero Bills’ homes by 2030

A man, out of focus and with his back to the camera, uses cable planning software on a laptop

Kinewell Energy lands software contracts with two energy majors

Renewables-solar-and-wind-pxfuel-NC

Renewables score record share of electricity generation mix for third quarter in a row

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.