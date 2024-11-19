News
November 19, 2024

Cornwall becomes first county to surpass 40,000 renewable energy installations

By Kit Million Ross
Solar panels on a rooftop
Cornwall has become the first county to surpass 40,00 renewable energy installations. Image: Daniele La Rosa Messina on Unsplash.

Figures from the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS) have shown that Cornwall has become the first UK county to have more than 40,000 renewable energy installations on homes.

The MCS, which monitors renewable energy installers to maintain high standards in the industry, states that 40,927 installations of low-carbon technologies, including solar panels and heat pumps, have taken place in the county. Around 16.34% of households in Cornwall have renewable energy installations; a high rate, although significantly lower than the areas with the highest rates of installations, the Orkney Islands (29.85%), Na H-Eileanan Siar (28.26%), and Ceredigion (26.62%).

Since 2009, the UK has seen 1,969,640 MCS certified installations of renewable technologies, with 5,148 MCS certified contractors operating in the UK today. So far in 2024, 226,822 installations of renewable energy technologies have taken place, with 26,262 installations taking place in October 2024 alone.

The price of renewable energy technology installations is gradually falling, with the average installation cost of a solar PV installation falling to £8253.68 in 2024. Unsurprisingly, the vast majority of renewable energy installations are made on privately owned properties, with 69.8% of solar PV installations, 69.3% of air source heat pumps installations, and 79.3% of battery energy storage system installations made on privately owned homes.

As reported by our sister publication Solar Power Portal, Cornwall has long been a leader in small-scale renewable energy installations, with over 1,800 renewable energy installations taking place in the county between January and June of 2024. Speaking at the time, MCS CEO Ian Rippin said: “As Cornwall is one of the sunniest spots in the UK, it’s no surprise that more homeowners in Cornwall are investing in solar panels to power their homes with free energy from the sun.

“But it’s also great to see how the grants and incentives available in Cornwall, like the BUS [Boiler Upgrade Scheme], continue to play a key role in helping homeowners make the switch to low-carbon heating more accessible and affordable. I look forward to seeing heat pump installations continue to rise both in Cornwall and across the UK.”

MCS data has shown that heat pump uptake in the UK is rising, primarily thanks to the BUS; to date, 250,000 certified heat pump installations have been completed in UK homes, with over 30,000 installations occurring between January and July 2024.

