Cornwall Insight: Grid connections the foremost barrier to renewables rollout

A poll conducted by energy consultancy Cornwall Insight shows that 75% of energy experts feel that getting a timely grid connection is the greatest challenge in the rollout of renewables in the UK.
The results of the poll, which sought input from energy sector investors, consultants, researchers, and transmission and distribution companies, are laid out in a new report titled Hurdling to Net Zero, which is a collaboration between law firm Weightmans and Cornwall Insight.
Other tension points were identified as macroeconomic headwinds and planning permission, each considered the greatest barrier to rollout by 10% of respondents. A further 5% said that route to market was the biggest challenge.
Difficulty connecting to the grid has been an industry talking point, with Ofgem publishing its vision for energy connection regulatory framework reform earlier this week. National Grid Electricity Transmission’s research tool shows none of the listed sites on its network are offering transmission network connection dates before 2033.
Further, while accessing the grid connection is significantly delayed, projects in the queue are seeing minimal progress. Cornwall Insight’s Renewables Pipeline Tracker indicates that more than 60% of projects in the pipeline did not see any change in their developmental status between 2018 and 2023.
These issues have not been ignored and over the past year, and the Electricity System Operator (ESO), government and Ofgem have focused on measures that might alleviate barriers to grid connections.
According to Cornwall Insight, market experts have responded positively to the connections process reforms, and many are hopeful that the new government may accelerate the changes, making the long journey to the grid smoother. However, there are also concerns around resourcing and the speed at which these reforms can actually deliver changes in grid connections.
Dr Matthew Chadwick, lead analyst at Cornwall Insight and author of the Hurdling to Net Zero report, said: “Viable projects are being delayed by others that are stalled or speculative, leaving ready-to-connect projects stuck behind those unlikely to progress. There have been positive signs from the new government that changes to the system, from planning consent changes to prioritising shovel ready projects are on the way and Ofgem’s letter this week reaffirms the appetite for progress.
“However, there are concerns that current reforms may not go far enough or take effect fast enough. What’s clear is that without a more streamlined grid connection process, the 2030 targets will be out of reach.”