Cornwall leads in MCS-certified renewable installations

Analysis conducted by the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS) has found that Cornwall leads all other local authorities in MCS small-scale renewable energy installations.
The South Western county installed more than 1,800 renewable energy installations in 2024, amounting to 38,000 overall. Over 15% of Cornish households have an MCS-certified renewable installation, including solar panels, heat pumps, and battery storage.
MCS’ data shows that solar PV is the most popular renewable energy technology in Cornwall. Over 27,300 MCS-certified solar PV installations have been recorded since 2008, accounting for 72% of all MCS-certified renewable installations in Cornwall.
It is worth noting that this trend has continued in 2024, with 65% of all MCS-certified renewable installations in Cornwall so far this year being solar PV systems.
Heat pumps grow in popularity
Alongside solar, heat pumps have also seen a rise in installations. In the first four months of 2024, Cornwall installed a monthly average of nearly 150 certified heat pumps, putting the local authority on track for yet another record-breaking year for this technology.
Of the 663 MCS-certified heat pumps installed in Cornwall this year, over 600 are air-source heat pumps.
According to Ian Rippin, CEO of MCS, the Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS) has played a key role in enabling Cornish homeowners to afford low-carbon heating solutions, especially given that Cornwall is regarded as one of the poorest regions of the UK.
Rippin said: “As Cornwall is one of the sunniest spots in the UK, it’s no surprise that more homeowners in Cornwall are investing in solar panels to power their homes with free energy from the sun.
“But it’s also great to see how the grants and incentives available in Cornwall, like the BUS, continue to play a key role in helping homeowners make the switch to low-carbon heating more accessible and affordable. I look forward to seeing heat pump installations continue to rise both in Cornwall and across the UK.”
This article first appeared on our sister publication Solar Power Portal.