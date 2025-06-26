News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
June 26, 2025

Cosmic Charging launches apartment EV charging installation

By Kit Million Ross
an ev plugged into an ev charger
A total of 319 bays have been fitted with power supplies. Image: Cosmic Charging.

EV charging provider Cosmic Charging has completed a project that will give over 300 residents of a Scottish apartment building future access to EV charging.

EV charging is often limited or inaccessible for residents of apartment buildings, which have large centralised car parks without the potential to install EV chargers on an individual basis. To address this issue, Cosmic Charging has equipped 319 parking bays at the Britannia Quay development in Leith, Scotland, with power supplies, allowing residents to install their own EV chargers for personal use if and when they switch to an EV.

Additionally, 22kW smart chargers have been installed for all current EV drivers living in the building.

The installation was funded by private finance provided by Cosmic Charging in collaboration with a grant from the Office of Zero Emissions Vehicles (OZEV), and residents will only pay for their own individual charging hardware and the electricity they use to charge their vehicles. Cosmic Charging states that it is in discussions with other housing associations, freeholders, and property managers to establish if this project can be replicated in other buildings.

James Stevens, director of Cosmic Charging, said that the project proves that providing EV charging to apartment residents is simpler than many have previously assumed.

He added: “We’ve proven that with the right funding model, technology partners and implementation, every resident can have a personal charger at an affordable price. Previously insurmountable challenges around power capacity, accurate billing, management responsibility and on site disruption have been met”.

Expanding home EV charging access

With sales of new battery electric vehicles accounting for 21.9% of the automotive market last month, the demand for EV charging facilities has continued to rise.

However, research from analytics firm Cornwall Insight has revealed that affordability issues for EVs, including for EV charging costs, are posing a significant threat to the uptake of EVs in the UK. The report notes that while 80% of current EV owners can benefit from home charging, around 75% of UK homes, including the residents of apartment blocks, lack access to a driveway, forcing them to rely on more expensive public charging for their EV. Previous data from Cornwall Insight showed that public charging can cost up to £1,500 more per year than using an off-peak home charging tariff.

Green Hydrogen Summit UK 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2025

1 October 2025
London, UK
Join us for the EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit; your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025

2 October 2025
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
cosmic charging, decarbonisation, electric vehicles, energy efficiency, Energy Usage, ev charging, evie, evie25, EVIES, evies25, home ev charging
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
a white wall with a black EV charger on it

Octopus Energy releases home EV charger

a hand plugging an ev charger into a car

Used EV prices hit record low

a blue co-op sign hanging off a building

Green Alliance, Co-op report: Businesses face ‘far-reaching’ challenges to hit clean power targets

pylons at sunset

NESO lays out early expectations for winter grid operations

National-Grid-LPT2 (1)

UK government recommits to clean energy in Industrial Strategy

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.