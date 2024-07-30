News
July 30, 2024

Costelloes EV Group partners with Wrexham Council on chargepoint installation

By Kit Million Ross
an electric smart car plugged in to charge with a yellow cable
The deal was funded by a Welsh government grant. Image: mmurphy via Pixabay.

Wrexham County Borough Council has joined forces with Costelloes EV Group to install electric vehicle (EV) chargepoints on council land across the borough.

Costelloes EV Group will install over 45 EV chargers, as well as two EV chargepoint (EVCP) hubs, at various locations across the county of Wrexham, Wales. These installations will be partly funded by a recent award from the Welsh government, which granted the council £758,654 under the Ultra Low Emissions Vehicle Transformation Fund 24/25.

David Costelloe, managing director of Costelloes EV Group, said: “We’re thrilled to be appointed to deliver Wrexham County Borough Council’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure, installing and operating a full range of EVCPs, as a first step in our partnership to deliver decarbonisation solutions across the county.

“With over 30 years of experience in the electrical industry, our team is dedicated to staying at the forefront of new developments and technologies. We take pride in providing exceptional service and support to our customers, ensuring that their needs are met with the highest level of professionalism and expertise.”

Councillor David A Bithell, deputy leader and climate champion of Wrexham Council added: “We’re delighted to sign the innovative partnership with Costelloes EV Group, to help us expand and improve upon our network of EVCPs. We want to support our residents to move towards using electric vehicles by providing them with more high quality, well maintained charge points across Wrexham, and securing an agreement with an industry specialist will help us to deliver that.”

EV charging infrastructure outside of major cities on the rise

While traditionally, EV chargepoints have been clustered in major urban areas, smaller towns and cities, and even villages, have seen growth in public chargepoint availability.

Real estate investor and developer Sixpenny Group recently announced plans to develop an EV “super charging hub” in Crawley, West Sussex. Planning permission is still being sought for the project, but if approved, the hub will include a 28-bay charging station, eight of which will be specifically made for commercial vehicles.

Meanwhile, chargepoint operator (CPO) Beliv has joined forces with a parish council in the village of Awsworth, Nottinghamshire, to install a fast chargepoint and a rapid chargepoint in the car park of the local village hall, which serves as a major hub for the community.

