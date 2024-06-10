Council for Net Zero Transport launches to guide decarbonisation policies

Last week (6 June), the Council for Net Zero Transport officially launched to support the next government in delivering net zero across the UK’s transportation networks.
The independent Council, set to be chaired by John Gummer (Lord Deben), former chair of the Climate Change Committee, will look to “support the new government as it refocuses on the challenge of delivering net zero and maximising the benefits to UK Plc from the transition”.
The Council will collaborate with over 200 member organisations to create a comprehensive plan for achieving net zero emissions in the transportation sector.
This plan will be supported by individual roadmaps for different sectors, outlining the most effective paths to decarbonise transport in the UK. The Council for Net Zero Transport will offer strategic guidance and direction.
Confirmed members include:
- The Lord Deben (chair)
- Professor Jillian Anable, chair in Transport and Energy, University of Leeds, Institute for Transport Studies
- Elizabeth de Jong, CEO, Fuels Industry UK
- Mike Hawes, CEO, Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders
- Fiona Howarth, CEO, Octopus Electric Vehicles
- Professor Neville Jackson, chair, RAC Foundation
- Edmund King OBE, president, Automobile Association
- Cordi O’Hara OBE FEI, president, UK Electricity Distribution National Grid
- Dr Doug Parr, chief scientist and policy director, Greenpeace UK
- Anne Shaw OBE, executive director, transport for the West Midlands
- Chris Stark, CEO, Carbon Trust
- Martin Tugwell, CEO, Transport for the North
- David Wells OBE, CEO, Logistics UK
Chair of the Council, Lord Deben said: “Transport is one of the most challenging and complex sectors of the UK economy to decarbonise. It is also responsible for around a quarter of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions.
“This new Council brings together very experienced people in key positions and with the widest range of perspectives to help us forge an evidence-based, multi-stakeholder consensus on how we can maximise the benefits from this essential – and inevitable – transition.”