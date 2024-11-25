News
Tech, Supply
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
November 25, 2024

Crown Estate Scotland grants £250,000 for floating offshore wind research

By Kit Million Ross
dolphins in front of offshore wind turbines
The funding will support research into the environmental impact of floating offshore wind. Image: ORE Catapult.

Crown Estate Scotland has committed £250,000 to support a major development project for the UK’s floating offshore wind sector.

The organisation, which manages the seabed space around Scotland, has contributed the sum to support the Environmental Interactions Strategic Programme (EISP), which is part of the Floating Offshore Wind Centre of Excellence programme run by the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult development body. The ESIP seeks to gather information on the environmental factors surrounding the UK’s floating offshore wind sector to ensure future floating offshore wind projects have a positive environmental impact on the seabed.

One of the ESIP’s aims is to develop and expand the body of knowledge around the seabed to make the process of conducting an environmental impact assessment more efficient. According to ORE Catapult, addressing these issues could significantly reduce costs for future offshore floating wind developments and thus encourage more and larger developments.

Floating offshore wind projects face far different challenges than fixed offshore wind projects. The impact of mooring and anchoring systems, dynamic cables, and other floating offshore wind infrastructure on the environment is not fully understood. According to ORE Catapult’s Floating Offshore Wind Environmental Interactions Roadmap, published in 2022, one of the major challenges facing the growing commercial floating offshore wind sector is the “limited understanding of environmental interactions associated with commercial-scale floating offshore wind”.

Andrew Stormonth-Darling, ORE Catapult’s principal portfolio manager for floating offshore wind, said: “The UK is already a world leader in the development of floating wind, but as we look to rapidly ramp up the commercial-scale deployment of this technology, we need to expand our understanding of how to identify, assess, and manage potential environmental interactions.”

Andy Riley, head of offshore wind for Crown Estate Scotland, agreed, noting: “Adding more knowledge and expertise to support the strategic collation of information to enable sustainable development of floating offshore wind is an ambition shared across the renewable energy sector, and we are pleased to play our part in this important programme of work.”

A recent government response to a public consultation on the Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme saw floating offshore wind gain a major boost. The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) has stated that its phasing policy, allowing energy generation projects to be built in multiple stages, will be extended to floating offshore wind projects. Additionally, the government noted that it “anticipate[s] further rapid expansion of the FLOW sector throughout the 2030s” – a prediction supported by a recent report ranking the UK second globally for floating offshore wind projects. 

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More

Green Hydrogen Summit UK & Ireland 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More
Tags
Crown Estate Scotland, decarbonisation, floating offshore wind, floating wind, ORE Catapult, Renewables, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Screenshot 2024-11-22 125747

Government allocates £611 million for third phase of Public Sector Decarbonisation scheme

A man sat in front of his laptop looks at an energy bill and looks worried

Energy price cap to rise 1.2% from January

an overhead shot of a pylon on green fields with sheep

NESO to launch updated Demand Flexibility Service

Woodburn Good Energy Heat Pump

Good Energy to pilot automated flexibility

d44ac60842a6404a9830360c4a7d7c62

SP Energy Networks announces partners for £5.4 billion supply chain contract

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.